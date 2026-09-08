Every 2026/27 UEFA Champions League Player of the Match
Tuesday, September 8, 2026
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Check out who took home the official Player of the Match award after every UEFA Champions League game in 2026/27.
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UEFA are issue an official Player of the Match award, presented by PlayStation, after every UEFA Champions League game in 2026/27 to recognise the best performers in Europe's elite club competition.
The UEFA Technical Observer Group at each fixture decides who deserves to be the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time. Bolded teams (below) are those of the selected player.
Matchday 1
Tuesday 8 September 2026
AEK Athens 1-0 LASK – Răzvan Marin
Club Brugge 2-3 Aston Villa – John McGinn
Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Villarreal – Serhou Guirassy
Porto 0-2 Manchester City – Erling Haaland
Lille 2-3 Real Betis – Marc Bartra
Real Madrid 2-1 Inter – Federico Valverde
Wednesday 9 September 2026
Barcelona vs Feyenoord –
Stuttgart vs Viking –
Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid –
Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava –
Sporting CP vs Galatasaray –
Napoli vs Arsenal –
Thursday 10 September 2026
Fenerbahçe vs Roma –
PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk –
Como vs Leipzig –
Bayern München vs Bodø/Glimt –
Manchester United vs Sabah –
Slavia Praha vs Lens –