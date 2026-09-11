Priceless Moments of the Week: Răzvan Marin, Ermedin Demirović, Marc Bartra and Michael Olise star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Masterful Marin ends AEK's long wait

Răzvan Marin rippled the net with a pinpoint free-kick, curling his effort in from the edge of the area on his Champions League debut to secure AEK Athens' first victory in the competition since the 2006/07 group stage.

"It was a very intense encounter and extremely difficult," reflected head coach Marko Nikolić, whose side edged newcomers LASK 1-0.

Fittingly, the victory that ended AEK's 20-year wait bore a striking resemblance to their last. Back in 2006, the Greek club sank a star-studded Milan 1-0 on home soil courtesy of Júlio César’s first-half free-kick.

Champions League highlights: AEK Athens 1-0 LASK

Real Betis make return count

Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis ended their own 21-year wait for a Champions League victory on their return to the competition, overcoming Lille 3-2 in an unpredictable encounter in Villeneuve-d'Ascq.

Marc Bartra twice dragged the Spanish team level – both times with his head – to end a European drought of his own. The centre-back had not scored in the Champions League since netting for Borussia Dortmund back in 2016.

Then came Betis' winner. On his Champions League debut, Troy Parrott staggered his run to shake off his marker before drilling a low finish into the bottom corner.

"It's been years since we've played in this competition. We said yesterday that qualifying wasn't the end goal. We wanted to show that we deserve it and belong here," said Pellegrini after Betis marked their return to the competition with this long-awaited success.

Watch Troy Parrott's Real Betis winner

Demirović treble gets Stuttgart rolling

Ermedin Demirović's quickfire first-half hat-trick got Stuttgart's campaign up and running. "It was the perfect start," said the Bosnia and Herzegovina striker.

His three goals arrived in just 12 minutes and eight seconds in the opening 3-1 win against Viking at Arena Stuttgart – the most the German side have ever scored in a Champions League match.

The first was all finesse, Demirović finding the near post with the outside of his boot in the 20th minute. After Viking equalised, he responded four minutes later, finding space between the centre-backs before firing in. Then came the pick of the three – an impressive volley on the turn to complete his treble.

"We're not here to just be here, we want to go as far as possible and then I don't think there's any limits. We can take on any opponent," said Demirović.

Champions League highlights: Stuttgart 3-1 Viking

Como take Europe in their stride

Cesc Fàbregas' Como announced their arrival in the Champions League with a statement win, brushing aside Leipzig 4-1 at Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Making their UEFA competition debut, Como needed just 15 minutes to strike through Martin Baturina. Tasos Douvikas doubled the lead before Assane Diao made it three after the break. Leipzig pulled one back, but Máximo Perrone’s neat 90th-minute finish capped a historic night.

Como's four goals equalled the most ever scored by an Italian club against German opposition in men’s UEFA club competition.

Despite the impressive debut win, Fàbregas, who made 104 Champions League appearances for Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea, kept things in perspective: "We cannot forget who we are. We need to remain humble and keep our feet on the ground."

Watch Assane Diao's emphatic Como finish

Lens leave it late in Prague

"It was truly a match I can be proud of," praised Lens head coach Dino Toppmöller.

It looked to be Slavia Praha's night when Danijel Šturm blasted the ten-man Czech side into a 2-1 lead in the 88th minute.

But Lens rallied. With minutes remaining, they gathered their mettle and rustled up something special.

Slavia sat back and Lens pressed. Then 16-year-old Mezian Soares Mesloub's delightful delivery found the head of Florian Thauvin, seemingly salvaging a point. But they weren't done.

With momentum now firmly behind the visitors, Ruben Aguilar pounced on a loose pass before drilling home the decisive strike to complete their 3-2 comeback.

Watch Lens' incredible stoppage-time comeback against Slavia Praha

Olise applies Bayern finishing touch

Bayern München were already cruising against Bodø/Glimt. Three goals up after Alphonso Davies' outstanding strike, Michael Olise then added his own flourish to a commanding night at Fußball Arena München.

His first started inside his own half. Collecting possession, Olise turned and drove forward before feeding Lennart Karl and continuing his run into space. The return pass found him perfectly. Touch, turn, strike – Olise wrapped his foot around a beautifully hit effort that curled into the top corner.

And he wasn't finished. Pouncing on a misplaced pass, the 24-year-old kept his balance, steadied himself and picked out the same corner again to complete the 5-0 victory.

Olise has now scored five goals in five games in all competitions this season.