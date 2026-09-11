Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 1

The Team of the Week, presented by Hyundai, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insights Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid

His seven saves from eight shots faced included some vitally-timed interventions to ensure Madrid edged an end-to-end contest with Inter at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Sergiño Dest, PSV

Dest's aggressive attacking work from his full-back berth made him a constant threat to Shakhtar and he got his reward with his team's second-half equaliser.

Marc Bartra, Real Betis

Betis' defensive leader showed tactical maturity and aerial dominance, scoring two headers to help his team mark their Champions League return with victory at Lille.

Pau Torres, Aston Villa

Made a significant impact at both ends, producing a game-high eight clearances in his own box while creating four chances and two assists at the other end as Villa prevailed at Club Brugge.

Archie Brown, Fenerbahçe

Showed great composure to score his team's equaliser against Roma as well as sharp positional awareness, an ability to connect defence and attack and consistent quality out of possession.

Martin Ødegaard, Arsenal

Brought vision, intelligence and technical ability to Arsenal's attacking play, making over 100 passes, creating six chances and hitting a brilliant winning goal for the Gunners in Naples.

Martin Baturina, Como

His goal opened the floodgates against Leipzig for newcomers Como on a night he also claimed an assist, as his clever movement gave his team an overload in midfield and helped them dominate the game.

Michael Olise, Bayern

The France winger excelled against Bodø/Glimt, showing incredible technique to score two outstanding late goals as well as claiming an assist in Bayern's 5-0 victory.

Raphinha, Barcelona

Against Feyenoord the Barcelona captain led the press with impressive intensity and made runs in behind to threaten from deep, as well as playing in between the lines, capping it off with two lovely goals.

Ermedin Demirović, Stuttgart

The Bosnian hit an excellent first-half hat-trick against Viking, impressing UEFA's Technical Observer Group with the way he produced three different but equally well-executed finishes.

Ferran Torres, Paris Saint-Germain

Hit his first hat-trick for his new club against Slovan Bratislava, catching the eye not only for his reactions in front of goal but the excellent movement that ensured he was in the right place at the right time.