2028 and 2029 Champions League final venues confirmed
Tuesday, September 15, 2026
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Munich and Barcelona chosen as hosts for the showpieces.
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Munich Football Arena has been selected to host the 2028 UEFA Champions League final with Camp Nou, Barcelona, awarded the 2029 decider.
Upcoming Champions League finals
2027: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid
2028: Munich Football Arena, Munich
2029: Camp Nou, Barcelona
Munich Football Arena hosted the Champions League final in 2012 and 2025, while the stadium was also the venue for six games at UEFA EURO 2024 and the 2025 UEFA Nations League final.
Camp Nou has previously hosted two European Cup/Champions League finals, in 1989 and 1999.
Other final hosts appointed
2027 Super Cup: Johan Cruyff ArenA, Amsterdam
2027 Futsal Champions League finals: Biel/Bienne Arena, Switzerland
2028 Europa League: National Arena, Bucharest
2028 Conference League: Juventus Stadium, Turin
2028 Women's Champions League: Parc Olympic Lyonnais, Lyon-Décines
2028 Super Cup: Astana Arena, Astana
2029 Europa League: National Stadium Serbia, Belgrade
2029 Conference League: Puskás Aréna, Budapest
2029 Women's Champions League: National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff