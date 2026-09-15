2028 and 2029 Champions League final venues confirmed

Munich Football Arena has been selected to host the 2028 UEFA Champions League final with Camp Nou, Barcelona, awarded the 2029 decider.

Upcoming Champions League finals 2027: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid﻿

2028: Munich Football Arena, Munich

2029: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Munich Football Arena hosted the Champions League final in 2012 and 2025, while the stadium was also the venue for six games at UEFA EURO 2024 and the 2025 UEFA Nations League final.

Camp Nou has previously hosted two European Cup/Champions League finals, in 1989 and 1999.