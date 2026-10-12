Champions League away days: Seville

World famous thanks to its association with flamenco, stunning Moorish architecture and a mouthwatering culinary scene, the city of Seville in the south of Spain really does have something for everyone.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 encounter between Real Betis and Porto, we throw the away days spotlight on the vibrant capital of Andalusia.

Explore Plaza de España

Seville's famous Plaza de España Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arguably the most recognisable landmark in Seville, the spectacular Plaza de España was originally built for the Ibero-American exhibition of 1929 and now leaves visitors awestruck by its beauty.

Take a morning to wander around the semi-circle of towering buildings or hire a rowing boat and cruise down the central canal to get a different perspective.

Seville's architectural majesty doesn't end there either, with the Royal Alcázar palace, the massive Gothic cathedral with its iconic La Giralda bell tower, and the Torre del Oro (tower of gold) on the river also all well worth checking out.

Catch a flamenco show in the Casco Antiguo

Flamenco is a huge part of the culture in Seville Getty Images

It would be impossible to take a trip to Seville without noticing the huge influence of flamenco. With its expressive singing, intricate guitar playing and deeply passionate dancing, catching an intimate live show is a must.

The best place to do this is in the Casco Antiguo (Old Town), a winding maze of cobbled streets and plazas filled with orange trees and delicious tapas restaurants.

The most enjoyable way to experience Casco Antiguo is to go without a plan; let yourself get lost in its buzzy neighbourhoods to see the very best of what Seville has to offer spontaneously.

Take in the views from Las Setas de Sevilla

Las Setas de Sevilla lit up at night Getty Images

A truly unique structure, Las Setas de Sevilla (the mushrooms of Seville) is the largest wooden construction in the world, and offers breathtaking views over the city.

A trip to the top at sunset is undeniably a real treat, while there is also a light and sound experience when it goes dark.

To conclude the trip, visit the indoor fresh food market located on the ground floor beneath the structure for fruit, seafood, jamón ibérico or whatever else your heart desires.