Harry Kane interview: The Bayern striker on his new role in Germany and his Champions League ambitions

As an unofficial English ambassador, Harry Kane has been a spectacular success in Germany, the Bayern striker scoring 152 goals in 155 games in all competitions, and impressing fans with his work rate and courtesy.

The 33-year-old left Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 and has won two German titles and a German Cup, but – as he tells UEFA – he has also found a new side to his game, as well as a supportive environment and a great place to live with his family. Just one little thing would make the experience that little bit more amazing: a UEFA Champions League winners' medal, and he is hoping that 2026/27 could be Bayern's season.

Is Harry Kane in your UCL Fantasy team?

On his outstanding form since joining Bayern

When I arrived, I didn't know what to expect. I'd been at Tottenham for so long. Obviously, I knew, coming in, there would be expectations for me to score and be the No9, but it's been even beyond what I thought. I've loved every minute of it; I've loved the expectation, the pressure of being here, the expectation to win every season. But [there are] still more moments that I want to achieve and more goals that I want to achieve, and [winning] the Champions League is definitely one of those.

The reception I've had here in Germany has been incredible – not just for me, but, I think, for my family as well. And, you know, even for this World Cup, for example, when Germany went out of the World Cup, I had so many people from Germany who said: "We're now supporting England. We want you to do well and you to win." Before I'd ever come, I never thought that would be possible. I think they appreciate me as a person and me as a player.

All 54 of Harry Kane's Champions League goals

On how his game has developed at Bayern

[During my] youth team days, I was always more of a midfielder/striker. I liked to play in different positions. When I broke into the Tottenham team, I was more of a No9 and seen as a No9. But I feel like I've always had the passing range and the vision and the football brain – the game understanding – throughout my whole career, and I think that's just flourished these last couple of years especially, these last few years since I've been here at Bayern.

Right now, there's a lot of freedom for me to get on the ball and make an impact, and also be the one to score the goals. I know I'm going to be judged on goalscoring first and foremost, but I feel like I can have much more of an impact on the game when I'm able to touch the ball more and play and move and create space for other people.

Classic Bayern München Champions League goals

On the new campaign

Winning the three trophies here in Germany [in 2025/26], it was a special season in that sense. The Champions League is always the ultimate goal, always the target for this club and for me, so going into this season I think we have a great opportunity. A lot of the players now have been working with [coach Vincent Kompany] for a while; we've added some great additions as well.

Right now, it's just about making sure we finish as high as possible in the league phase. But, yeah, I'm feeling optimistic. I think we've proven over the last couple of years that we can be really dangerous. The goals we've scored as a team last year [were] record breaking as well. So we need a lot of the same things plus just that little bit more in the final moments – maybe a few decisions to go our way, these little details that matter.

A mural in Harry Kane's honour next to Tottenham's home stadium Getty Images

On the best things about living in Munich

The schnitzels: I get sent schnitzels every week, so I have no choice but to eat them. And I do feel at home. I think there's a lot of outdoor living here in Munich. I spend a lot of time at home, but whether it's trying to go out for dog walks… My oldest daughter loves horse riding, so going to the stables with her. Playing football with the others [at the] local field.

And then maybe going in the winter, more to the mountains. Skiing. Not me so much – my wife will take the kids. But I think you just have a bit of everything. The summers here, you have the lakes, you have Tegernsee, Starnberg. I love being outdoors and I think it's great for the children as well, so [we're] just trying to do as [many] activities with them as possible.