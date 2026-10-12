Yaya Touré interview: Slovan boss on his path into coaching and returning to the Champions League

A UEFA Champions League winner with Barcelona in 2008/09, central midfielder Yaya Touré won domestic titles in Spain and England, and was African Player of the Year in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Since hanging up his boots in 2019, the 101-cap Ivory Coast international has not been sitting idle; instead, he began studying coaching, working as an assistant and working with young players until he finally decided he was ready to go it alone, taking charge of Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava. He talked UEFA through the next chapter of his footballing adventure.

On taking the slow route into management

Football has been my passion, my whole life, – my everything, actually – and it was really important to me to stay involved. I didn't want to rush things. I used some of my contacts, namely former managers or directors of mine who opened the doors of their clubs to me. It allowed me to learn, to improve my knowledge and to develop other skills to become an all-round coach. We've seen very good former players have a more challenging time as coaches. That's why I wanted to take my time, learn all the ropes.

After my spell in Ukraine [as assistant coach at Olimpik Donetsk], I went back to Tottenham, where I worked with the academy. After that, I was lucky enough to work in Belgium with a great sporting director [at Standard Liège]. That continued in Saudi Arabia, [where I worked as national team assistant to Roberto] Mancini, who also took care of me and helped me. And from that moment on, I thought I had everything I wanted, and that it was now the time for me to go out on my own.

2009 final highlights: Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United

On his first posting at Slovan Bratislava

I'm really grateful to the management of Slovan Bratislava for giving me this opportunity. They saw in me someone with the desire to do it, someone serious. People tend to think that, most of the time, football players are a bit crazy and selfish, but they should know that when you start chasing the ball at a young age like I did, it won't suddenly stop. Because you always have this discipline, this mindset.

I'm very serious, maybe a little too much for [the people in charge at Slovan]. I start very early and leave very late, but that's what football is about for me; that's what football taught me. I want to share my experience with the players, share my desire, my determination and my winning mindset.

Yaya Touré (right) with his coaching team (L-R) Timotej Vajdik, Darren O'Dea and Serge Costa AFP via Getty Images

On his coaching style

My father was in the military, and for him it was important to be respectful and on time. And, finally, he loved that team spirit. And my game philosophy is very simple: enjoy it and respect your opponents on and off the pitch. Show respect for the club's flag.

I often tell my players, once they're on the pitch, they're the ones making the decisions. I'm just here to support them and watch them have fun. After all, a football game is what it is. I think I'd be more disappointed with them if they didn't enjoy it, but I'm extremely happy if they did. Whether the outcome is positive or not, we can go over that later on. The most important thing is for them to be passionate and determined every time they're on the pitch.