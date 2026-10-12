Fabián Ruiz interview: The Paris midfielder on Champions League ambitions, Ferran Torres and his mother's guidance

Fabián Ruiz followed up a second successive UEFA Champions League success with Paris Saint-Germain in May by tasting FIFA World Cup glory with Spain, but the humble midfielder is ready to roll up his sleeves again and battle it out in the world's top club competition.

As Paris target a third straight Champions League title, the 30-year-old tells UEFA about the club's next targets, his new Paris team-mate Ferran Torres and how his mother's example stood him in good stead for a successful footballing career.

On Paris' draw for the league phase

I think in recent years we've had some very tough and competitive league phases. We've faced some really good clubs, and this year we'll also have to face some top-level clubs we know very well. That's what the Champions League's all about. But we believe in ourselves, as we've shown in recent seasons. We know it's going to be really tough.

In neither of the previous two seasons have we finished in the top eight. So that could be one of our goals: to finish in the top eight, to try to finish as high up as possible. We're aware it's going to be tough, but we'll try to finish in the top eight this year.

League phase fixtures by team

On his relationship with new Paris team-mate Ferran Torres

He's got many qualities, but above all he knows how to find space and when it's the right moment to make his run, which is really important for us midfielders. We know that when we've got the ball at our feet, he'll attack the space. He's a quick player who knows exactly when to make his run, and that makes things easier for us. He scores a lot of goals and is very quick.

I know him very well after all these years in the national team. And I was really happy when I learned he was coming here because I knew he was going to bring a lot to this team. In the first game [against Rennes in Ligue 1], we were lucky enough to find each other. Hopefully, that was just the first of many matches and we can keep doing the same, me providing him with assists and him continuing to score, because it'll be good for him, for me and for the team.

Watch every Ferran Torres Champions League goal

On his mother's role in his success

My mother had to sacrifice a lot for my brothers and me, but especially for me, because I had to travel to Seville to train [at Real Betis]. Her afternoons were always busy, so she'd get home from work and barely have any time to eat or shower because she had to take me to training. That was her life day after day, for many years. We struggled financially and didn't receive much help, and she brought us up, making a huge effort for everyone, especially for me.

The reason I am the person who I am is thanks to her – to everything she's taught me and continues to teach me. Especially that sacrifice, that hard work and, above all, that humility. That's what makes me see myself in her, because for me, as I've always said, she's been the person I've always looked up to. She's been my role model and I've always wanted to be like her, always trying to live by her values.

All angles: Fabián Ruiz's powerful semi-final strike

On staying grounded despite his success

To be honest, I've never had to tell myself to stay grounded. I think it comes naturally to me, and that's always been the case. I still have the same friends [from when I was young] and I'm very family-oriented because of how I've been brought up.

And I think that's the most important thing for me: being the same person, not changing due to having a different job to others. There's no need to change because you're a footballer or you have a different job where you're famous and win trophies. At the end of the day, I think trophies come and go. Some days you win and others you don't, but the person you are will never change.

Fabián Ruiz celebrates winning the 2026 UEFA Super Cup LightRocket via Getty Images

This interview was conducted on 31 August 2026.