Yann Sommer interview: Club Brugge goalkeeper relishing Champions League reunion with Inter

Yann Sommer is loving life at Club Brugge but holds plenty of fond memories of former club Inter, whom the Belgian club visit on UEFA Champions League Matchday 2.

The Swiss goalkeeper discusses his return to the San Siro, Club Brugge's youthful foundations and his love for the Champions League in an interview with UEFA.

Yann Sommer on Club Brugge

It's a young team and that's incredibly exciting for me. Of course, it's a completely different situation to Inter, where you're part of a team with a great deal of experience, made up of seasoned players. Here, you're part of a team with loads of lads who are still raring to learn and still honing their skills in many areas – they're real diamonds in the rough. I think it's exciting.

I try to use my experience to instil a sense of calm and stability in the team, particularly as a goalkeeper. That's my role. I'll also try to make sure, back in the dressing room, that the experience I've gained can be of use to the team.

We're trying – the experienced players here, Hans [Vanaken] and Brandon [Mechele] – to bring stability to the team, to keep things calm in crucial situations and perhaps even to have a word with one of the younger lads now and then when things get a bit hectic. It's going well.

On his ambitions for the season

My main aim with Club Brugge is to get through the league phase. That is our main aim. We want to get through to at least the next round. As we've seen, it is always tough in the Champions League. You need to be on top form. You can't afford to make many mistakes. That's the Champions League. But our main aim is clear: to progress to the next round.

Yann Sommer applauds the Club Brugge fans Photonews via Getty Images

On returning to Inter

I'm really looking forward to the match in Milan against Inter. I will get to see all the familiar faces again – the lads you spent three years with, competing for titles with and winning titles alongside, titles you'll never forget.

I'm looking forward to San Siro, I'm looking forward to the atmosphere and I'm also looking forward to playing for Club Brugge against Inter Milan. I really am. We'll prepare well for the match, but I'm looking forward to the whole experience of visiting Milan again, this time with a different club. It's definitely going to be something special and exciting.

On Inter's 2024/25 campaign

That Champions League season with Inter was – let's put it this way – absolutely brilliant, up to the final. We had some brilliant highlights. At home against Bayern, at home against Barcelona, and away against them too. A lot of things went well. That showed what it takes to reach the Champions League final. It takes a great deal. There are lots of little details that need to work out for you.

We worked hard to achieve it that year. Then came the final. Of course, the disappointment was massive [after the 5-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain] because we were so close to winning a major title for the club and for our players. That was a real shame. But I remember feeling incredibly proud of what we achieved as a team during the campaign.

Great saves: Watch Sommer's semi-final masterclass

On his love for the Champions League

The Champions League is always something special. It's always great. I associate those games with a great deal of emotion. The fans are looking forward to it and the team is looking forward to it too. It's a great showcase, not least for the young players here.

You're playing against the best, you're going head-to-head with the best teams in the world. The best teams in the world go head-to-head, and that's always exciting. Good football matches, a high standard of play. I've always liked it.

This interview was conducted on 23 September 2026.