Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 2

The Team of the Week, presented by Hyundai, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insights Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Stas Pokatilov, Sabah

His clean sheet helped his side earn their first league phase win and featured six saves amounting to 1.4 goals prevented – more than any other goalkeeper this week. None was better than his outstanding point-blank stop from Lukáš Provod with the score at 1-0.

Fredrik Sjøvold, Bodø/Glimt

Popped up in the box to score the only goal against Dortmund and cap a strong performance in which he featured in some of his team's best attacking play as well as defending one-v-ones with an impressive mix of aggression and composure.

Jeff Chabot, Stuttgart

The centre-back played a pivotal role in Stuttgart's clean sheet at Slovan, making 11 clearances, blocking three shots and winning all his duels and tackles, including five in the air.

Henrik Falchener, Viking

He was a central figure in Viking's excellent defensive work in and around their box against Bayern, reflected by the fact he blocked more shots (six) than any other player on Matchday 2.

Maxi Araújo, Sporting CP

The Sporting full-back was highly influential in the 2-0 victory at Lens, his aggressive defensive work yielding four clearances and ten ball recoveries – the latter the joint-highest for this week's round of matches.

Vitinha, Paris

On top of scoring a wonderfully executed goal, the Portuguese playmaker was at the heart of Paris' first-half domination of the midfield in Manchester, ever alert in possession and quick to react to loose balls.

Johan Manzambi, Aston Villa

Manzambi marked his 21st birthday with a superb all-round performance against Fenerbahçe, featuring the game's opening goal – his first in the competition – along with a series of line-breaking passes and some solid work off the ball.

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona

The teenager lit up another UEFA Champions League night by setting up the two goals soon after half-time with which Barcelona gained control at Galatasaray – first with a fabulous cross and then with some sublime footwork.

Bradley Barcola, Liverpool

Opened his scoring account for Liverpool in spectacular fashion with a first career hat-trick and showcased his threat in one-v-one situations, constantly making runs in behind.

Nicolò Tresoldi, Club Brugge

The striker had a dream night with his hat-trick against Inter at San Siro, shining with not just his finishing but his movement, hold-up play and ability to connect with his team-mates.

Harry Kane, Bayern

At Viking, Bayern's England centre-forward scored for the ninth Champions League match running on a night he struck two goals and produced a magnificent pass to tee up the third for Vincent Kompany's team.