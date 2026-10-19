Champions League Performance Insights: Substitutes in the heat of the action

Those tuning into this week's UEFA Champions League action would be wise to keep a keen eye on the substitutes.

After all, players who came off the bench on Matchday 2 had a major impact. Amid the unprecedented flow of 78 goals, UEFA's game insights unit noted the eye-catching part played by substitutes, who contributed 18 goals – the joint-highest number for a Champions League week – and a record 19 assists.

It was a week when coaches made attacking substitutions to impressive effect. Where last season's overall share of goals from substitutes was 16%, last week it was 23%.

In no game did substitutes play a more spectacular role than in Real Madrid’s 4-3 comeback win at Roma, when Carlos Espí and Endrick scored and Arda Güler produced two assists. Curiously, all five Spanish teams won with the help of a scoring substitute – including Real Betis' Cucho Hernández, whose goal against Porto also features in the video analysis below. He produced a one-touch finish with just his second involvement, highlighting the need for a substitute to be patient and ready – as our coaching reflection at the end will explore.

Another team to highlight are Arsenal whose 3-0 victory over Lille included a goal and an assist from substitute Bukayo Saka. "They [his substitutes] increased the intensity, the quality and we suffocated them more and more and more," affirmed Mikel Arteta, a coach whose in-game changes we have focused on before.

Espí sparks the comeback

Champions League tactical insights Matchday 3 preview: Carlos Espí sparks Madrid comeback

Three minutes after his introduction, Carlos Espí narrowed the deficit before fellow substitute Endrick equalised at 3-3.

Hernández puts Betis back on track

Champions League tactical insights Matchday 3 preview: Cucho Hernández hits Real Betis equaliser

Cucho Hernández made it 2-2 with his third touch – 13 minutes after Porto substitute Samu had hit the visitors' second goal.

Saka stretches Gunners' lead

Champions League tactical insights Matchday 3 preview: Bukayo Saka stretches Arsenal lead

Two minutes after coming on, Bukayo Saka provided the assist for Eberechi Eze before then making it 3-0 himself.

TEN GOALS The number of Matchday 2 goals both scored and assisted by a substitute. Previously the highest figure was five.

Coaching reflection: Solskjær on substitutes

UEFA Technical Observer Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Manchester United's 1999 final super sub, shares the following insights:

• For coaches: When changing to create problems for the opposition, this could mean changing your structure or introducing personnel with different attributes to exploit a weakness. Coaches must consider the physical aspect too. With players tiring towards the end of a game, is there an opposition player you can exploit by bringing on extra pace? Or, for example, do you get crosses into the box and add a player who's good at heading?

• For players: As a player, I was often used as an impact sub and the skill is to be mentally and physically ready. There's no point sulking on the bench and I was pretty good at trying to prove a point to my manager. As a striker, you often come on when your team needs a goal as they're losing; it can also be when they're well on top, so there are different scenarios that you need to prepare for.

A renowned striker who landed six Premier League titles at Manchester United and scored the winner in the 1998/99 Champions League final, Ole Gunnar Solskjær steered Molde to two league championships in his native Norway then reached the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League final as United boss.