Champions League Matchday 3 Wednesday highlights and round-up: Como dazzle, Declan Rice rescues Arsenal draw

Como put in a stunning performance to beat Manchester United, Declan Rice scored a late equaliser for Arsenal at Bayern and Aston Villa, Real Betis and Real Madrid all made it three wins from three on Wednesday.

We round up all the league phase action as UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 concluded.

League phase table

Champions League highlights: Como 4-1 Man Utd

Nicolás Paz shone as Como put in an irresistible attacking showing against the three-time winners.

The Argentinian international curled a glorious effort inside the far post with just two minutes gone, also teeing up Tasos Douvikas early in the second half to loft a finish over Senne Lammens.

With the hour approaching, Paz scored his second and Como's third via a fine solo goal, with Cesc Fàbregas' men adding a fourth thanks to Jacobo Ramón's powerful header. United substitute Joshua Zirkee scored a consolation in added time, firing in from close range.﻿

Player of the Match: Nicolás Paz (Como)

Champions League highlights: Bayern München 2-2 Arsenal

Harry Kane scored for the tenth successive Champions League game before Declan Rice struck late on to save a draw for Arsenal in Germany.

Eberechi Eze scored a fine opener from Martin Ødegaard's brilliant pass, only for Kane to produce a great assist too as Alphonso Davies cancelled it out.

Jurriën Timber's handball and Kane's subsequent penalty took him to 58 career goals in the competition, but Rice then fizzed in to level with eight minutes left.

Player of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern München)

Champions League highlights: Aston Villa 3-1 Viking

Free-scoring Villa made it three wins from as many league phase outings with a dominant display against Viking.

Ross Barkley set the Villans on their way by nodding in Ibrahim Mbaye's corner, Emiliano Buendía doubling the advantage via a confident spot kick after a foul on the lively Alysson.

The hosts' Brazilian winger was heavily involved in the third, his cross turned past visiting goalkeeper Arild Østbø by Viking defender Henrik Heggheim's outstretched leg. The visitors did manage to cut the deficit in style late on thanks to Peter Christiansen's acrobatic volley, but Unai Emery's men managed to thwart any attempts at a dramatic comeback.﻿

Player of the Match: John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Champions League highlights: Real Madrid 4-1 Leipzig

Madrid turned in a stylish second-half performance to maintain their perfect start with a comfortable win at home to Leipzig.

The hosts were thankful to Thibaut Courtois for two brilliant first-half saves before Bernardo Silva and Arda Güler tapped in either side of half-time.

Kylian Mbappé made it 3-0 in the 83rd minute with an exquisite curling finish before Tidiam Gomis got one back for the visitors. The game was well and truly put to bed shortly afterwards, however, Yan Diomande smashing a volley into the top corner against his former side.

Player of the Match: Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Champions League highlights: Lille 2-4 Galatasaray

Galatasaray earned their first points with a stirring win at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Yunus Akgün converted from close range with just 66 seconds played, but Lille answered a little over five minutes later when 19-year-old forward Soriba Diaoune rounded Uğurcan Çakır and took a 39th-minute lead as the teenager curled another.

After Aleksei Batrakov's header just before the break restored parity, the visitors raced clear in the second half, sealing victory thanks to a Nabil Bentaleb own goal and Victor Osimhen's slammed finish against his old club.﻿

Player of the Match: Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

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Champions League highlights: Sporting CP 2-3 LASK

LASK came from behind to stun Sporting and claim their first Champions League victory.

The in-form Luis Suárez put the home side one up from the spot after five minutes but the Austrian champions were soon level through Christoph Lang's smart finish.

LASK then showed a lethal touch, first through Saša Kalajdžić on the counter and then with Kryštof Daněk's quick feet and sharp shooting. Suárez got his second late on but LASK held on for a famous win.

Player of the Match: Xavier Mbuyamba (LASK)

Champions League highlights: Inter 1-0 Shakhtar

Carlos Augusto's brilliant finish from a swift counterattack gave ten-man Inter their first win of the campaign, ending Shakhtar's hopes of a first victory against the Nerazzurri.

The visitors enjoyed spells of control and looked well placed to capitalise when Alessandro Bastoni was dismissed with just over 20 minutes remaining. However, substitute Henrikh Mkhitaryan delivered a superb pass for Augusto to stab in in the 77th minute.

Goalkeeper Josep Martínez then produced a crucial double save to preserve Inter's lead and secure the points.﻿

Player of the Match: Carlos Augusto (Inter)

Champions League highlights: Club Brugge 3-0 Lens

Club Brugge made it back-to-back Champions League victories with an impressive triumph over Lens.

The visitors started brightly, as Franjo Ivanović hit the post, Yann Sommer made some big saves and Junior Kadile's effort was cleared off the line, only for Hans Vanaken to pounce on a rebound on the stroke of half-time.

Joaquin Seys scored at the second attempt after the interval and, following some more key Sommer stops, Carlos Forbs stepped inside and wrapped up the win with a cool finish.

Player of the Match: Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

Champions League highlights: Real Betis 1-0 Feyenoord

Captain Isco proved the difference as Betis made it three wins from three on their return to the Champions League.

The former Real Madrid midfielder, who has won the competition four times, slotted in the decisive goal from the penalty spot to become the first player to score in consecutive Champions League matches for Betis.

Feyenoord played their part in an exciting game, Anis Hadj Moussa a constant threat, but Gjivai Zechiël missed their best chance when he fired over the top.

Player of the Match: Isco (Real Betis)

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