Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 3

The Team of the Week, presented by Hyundai, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insights Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Yann Sommer, Club Brugge

His six saves had a combined value of 1.26 goals prevented and were crucial to Club Brugge surviving a tough first half against Lens before eventually earning a handsome 3-0 home victory.

Xavier Mbuyamba, LASK

As well as showing his quality on the ball, he was the defensive linchpin for LASK in their win at Sporting CP, as reflected by his 17 duels, six tackles and five clearances.

Lutsharel Geertruida, PSV

A part of PSV's first Champions League clean sheet since November 2024, the central defender stood tall in key moments and showed impressive all-round composure as well as playing a telling role in his team's build-up play.

Carlos Augusto, Inter

Solid at the back, the central defender highlighted his attacking intent by scoring the only goal for ten-man Inter to snatch victory over Shakhtar – his second goal in as many league phase outings this term.

Declan Rice, Arsenal

On top of drilling in the late equaliser at Bayern, he carried the ball forward well and excelled out of possession too, winning the majority of his 13 duels including three out of three aerial contests.

Phil Foden, Man City

Showcased his finishing ability by scoring a hat-trick against AEK Athens and also paraded his creative powers by popping up in the pockets to link the play and set up Rayan Cherki's goal.

Nicolás Paz, Como

Exhibited terrific balance and close control and delivered a clinical touch as he hit two goals and set up another on a famous night for Como against Manchester United.

Scott McTominay, Napoli

His first two goals of the 2026/27 season ultimately made the difference against Bodø/Glimt while he also stood out for his leadership, passing ability (100% completion in all areas of the pitch) and strength in duels (two-thirds of nine successful).

Désiré Doué, Paris

Opened the scoring against Barcelona with a wonderful precise strike from outside the box and provided three key passes and one assist.

Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid

With his excellent movement he created a lot of chances on a night he provided an assist for Arda Güler and struck a fantastic goal of his own – his 25th in 28 Champions League appearances for Madrid.

Harry Kane, Bayern

Found the net for the tenth consecutive Champions League match with his goal against Arsenal and, as against Viking last week, produced another eye-catching through ball to set up a goal, this time for Alphonso Davies.