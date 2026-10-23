Priceless Moments of the Week: Phil Foden, Nico Paz, Victor Osimhen, Désiré Doué and Lamine Yamal star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Foden steals the show

Phil Foden was "delighted" to join the list of Champions League hat-trick scorers after inspiring Man City to a 5-1 triumph at home to AEK Athens.

Collecting the ball on the right, Foden cut inside and exchanged passes with Rico Lewis before continuing his run into the box, taking a touch and slotting home City's second in the 34th minute.

After setting up Rayan Cherki to make it 3-1, Foden produced his favourite of the three – a "beautiful goal". Capping a slick team move, the No10's masterful first-time side-footed strike glided into the top corner. Then, in the 76th minute, he burst into the area, slipped behind the defenders and steered in his third.

The 26-year-old has now scored 23 goals across nine successive Champions League seasons, moving joint-fifth with Frank Lampard among the competition's highest-scoring Englishmen.

Champions League highlights: Man City 5-1 AEK Athens

Brilliant Paz pulls the strings for Como

"It's one of the most special nights of my life and my career," said Nico Paz after producing a masterclass in Como's 4-1 victory over Man United at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia stadium.

It took Como's No10 just two minutes to open the scoring – and he did it in style. Teed up by Lucas Da Cunha, Paz switched feet on the edge of the area before curling a perfectly-struck unstoppable effort into the net.

He then threaded a pass through for Tasos Douvikas to double the lead, before stealing possession and surging towards goal from distance, coolly finishing to put the Italian side 3-0 up.

"It was a historic night because we played against one of the best clubs ever and to do this at home is incredible [...] We have to enjoy every game like we did today," added Paz.

Como have now won successive Champions League home matches by a 4-1 scoreline, following their debut victory over Leipzig on Matchday 1.

Nico Paz's Como double

Osimhen strikes on familiar ground

Victor Osimhen netted against his former club to seal Galatasaray's 4-2 triumph over Lille, his powerful 61st-minute finish settling a topsy-turvy affair at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Combining with Barış Alper Yılmaz, the Nigerian forward timed his run perfectly before unleashing a fierce strike – just reward for the relentless threat he posed throughout the match.

Osimhen acknowledged the home fans with a muted celebration on his return to Lille, where he scored twice in five Champions League appearances during the 2019/20 campaign.

It was a "very intense" encounter, said Osimhen, who described the game as "do or die" for the Turkish side.

Galatasaray registered four goals away from home in the Champions League for only the second time, having previously done so in a 4-1 success at Hertha Berlin in 1999.

Watch Victor Osimhen's powerful Galatasaray drive

Europe's finest don't disappoint

Paris and Barcelona served up another Champions League classic, with the French team emerging victorious from a six-goal thriller at Parc des Princes.

Meeting for the 17th time in the competition, the European heavyweights traded blows in a captivating contest illuminated by moments of individual brilliance.

Désiré Doué struck first in the 38th minute, dancing along the edge of the area unchallenged before skimming a low shot beyond Joan García to break the deadlock.

Then came Lamine Yamal's equaliser. Controlling an attempted headed clearance on his chest, the teenager accelerated around his marker and bore down on goal. A sharp stab of his left foot caught Matvei Safonov out at the near post, drawing Barcelona level at 2-2. It was the 19-year-old's 13th Champions League goal, equalling Kylian Mbappé's record before turning 20.

Vitinha eventually swung the tie back Paris' way. Cushioning the ball on his chest just outside the box, the midfielder met it sweetly on the bounce, sending a fine volley into the bottom-left corner to restore the hosts' advantage at 3-2.