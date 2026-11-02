Champions League away days: Prague

With a rich mix of medieval history, a lively party scene and hearty food options, Czechia's capital city of Prague really does have something for everyone.

As Slavia Praha take on Arsenal on UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 on Wednesday, we throw the away days spotlight on the 'City of a Hundred Spires'.

Take a walk through history

The Astronomical Clock and the Old Town Square are sights to behold Getty Images

Beauty can be found around every corner in Prague, but there is no better place to start than the Old Town Square, which is dominated by the striking Astronomical Clock.

Purportedly the oldest functioning clock of its type in the world, it is worth sticking around to watch the minute-long show it puts on every hour.

From there, take the short stroll across the iconic Charles Bridge and up to the striking ninth-century Prague Castle. Now a UNESCO World Heritage site, you can explore grand Gothic cathedrals, ancient palaces and delightful gardens, while also being treated to some of the best skyline views the city has to offer.

Visit an interactive museum

Forty-two moving panels form the face of the great Czech writer Franz Kafka Getty Images

The Story of Prague is not your average museum. Here, you can explore over 800 years of history over three floors in the most modern, immersive way imaginable. Augmented reality and visual storytelling combine to make this a true treat for all the family.

For the creative types, the Illusion Art Museum is a great place to capture a picture to leave friends scratching their heads, while the Steel Art Museum and Mozart Interactive Museum are also well worth a visit.

Finally, famous Prague-born author Franz Kafka has a museum dedicated to him, along with an eye-catching structure (pictured above).

Line your stomach

A typical Czech goulash with dumplings Getty Images/iStockphoto

With Prague very much a walking city, burning off all those calories is a perfect excuse to indulge in some of the unpretentious, satisfying lunch or dinner offerings.

Goulash with dumplings and schnitzel dishes are always a favourite, while 'Chlebíčky' are popular open sandwiches typically containing toppings such as cured meats, potato salad and pickles.

All of these options go down perfectly with Prague's legendary beer, which is world-renowned and available for a very reasonable price.