Champions League highlights and round-up: Paris remain perfect as Barcelona, Manchester United and Bayern win

Matheus Cunha, Raphinha and Fabián Ruiz all scored doubles in standout victories during Tuesday's UEFA Champions League fixtures.

We round up all the league phase action as UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 kicked off.

League phase table

Champions League highlights: Villarreal 0-6 Paris

Paris scored four goals in the first 17 minutes to blow Villarreal away and stay perfect in the Champions League. The hosts were stunned as goals from João Neves, Désiré Doué and Senny Mayulu in a five-minute span almost put the game out of sight before Fabián Ruiz swept the ball into the net to complete a quickfire quadruple.

The midfielder's clever run and finish made it five after the break before teenager David Boly marked his Champions League debut with a goal to round off a remarkable night for the reigning champions.

Player of the Match: Fabián Ruiz (Paris)

Champions League highlights: Man Utd 3-2 Roma

Matheus Cunha scored twice in four minutes in the closing stages as Manchester United came from two down to end their nine-match run without a win by beating Roma 3-2.

Matías Soulé's finish and Donyell Malen's penalty had the visitors cruising at the break but after Bruno Fernandes converted a retake from the spot and Bryan Mbeumo hit both posts, Brazil international Cunha struck two in quick succession. The Man Utd No10 was then sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card.

Player of the Match: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Champions League highlights: Atleti 0-2 Bayern München

Lennart Karl's opportunistic strike and Konrad Laimer's powerful effort ensured Bayern returned to winning ways after successive draws. The visitors' pressure was eventually rewarded early in the second half when Karl dinked a finish past the onrushing Jan Oblak after forcing a turnover in the Atleti penalty area.

The lively Laimer then made sure of maximum points in emphatic fashion having collected Harry Kane's sumptuous pass. The Rojiblancos came closest through Marcos Llorente's shot and Giuliano Simeone's header, but could not beat visiting keeper Manuel Neuer on his 164th Champions League appearance.

Player of the Match: Konrad Laimer (Bayern München)

Champions League highlights: Barcelona 3-0 Aston Villa

Barcelona bounced back from defeat in Paris to go level with Aston Villa on nine points. Lamine Yamal became the highest-scoring teenager in Champions League history when he intercepted a pass and curled in after just seven minutes.

Captain Raphinha made sure of the victory at the Camp Nou with a second-half double, first beating Zion Suzuki with a deflected effort before finishing a superb João Cancelo cross. Defeat ended Villa's club record run of four straight wins in the Champions League and their perfect start to the campaign.

Player of the Match: Raphinha (Barcelona)

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Champions League highlights: Feyenoord 0-3 Inter

Yann Bisseck's first-ever Champions League goal sent Inter on their way to successive wins with victory in Rotterdam. On his 27th competition appearance, defender Bisseck curled in from the edge of the box to give his side a lead they doubled when Pio Esposito headed in Djed Spence's deflected cross before half-time.

Piotr Zieliński's powerful drive from distance completed the scoring via a post after the break as the visitors moved to six points, three more than their Dutch opponents.

Player of the Match: Djed Spence (Inter)

Champions League highlights: LASK 4-0 S. Bratislava

LASK put four past Slovan Bratislava to make it two successive wins in a comprehensive display. Kasper Jørgensen put the home side two up through a header from a corner and a clever free-kick before Robert Ljubičić poked in from close range.

Samuel Adeniran then powered a fourth to wrap the game up early in the second half. The Austrian side could have had more still, Ljubičić firing over and Sasa Kalajdzic hitting the post.

Player of the Match: Kasper Jørgensen (LASK)

Champions League highlights: Bodø/Glimt 0-0 Lille

The points were shared between in Norway after a game of few clear chances. The visitors went closest in the first half, Nikita Haikin pushing away Dilane Bakwa's low attempt.

It was Bodø who created more openings after the interval, Berke Özer denying Sondre Auklend, Ole Didrik Blomberg and Odin Bjørtuft. None broke through, allowing Lille to pick up their first point of the campaign.

Player of the Match: Calvin Verdonk (Lille)

Champions League highlights: Shakhtar 0-1 Sporting CP

Issa Doumbia's clincher ensured Sporting CP made it three victories from four league phase contests. The visitors, led by interim coach Tiago Fernandes, edged in front in an even contest when Doumbia swept in just ahead of the hour following an incisive move by the Portuguese outfit.

Shakhtar pushed for an equaliser, Alisson Santana forcing a Rui Silva save from an audacious free-kick and also hitting the base of the upright with a crisp effort, while Silva had to be at his best to claim Newertton's powerful added-time header.

Player of the Match: Maximiliano Araújo (Sporting CP)

Champions League highlights: Galatasaray 2-0 Stuttgart

Aleksei Batrakov's first-half finishes gave Galatasaray successive wins while Stuttgart's unbeaten start ended in Istanbul. Jamie Leweling drove Maximilian Mittelstädt's searching cross against both posts early on for the visitors but the home side responded emphatically through Batrakov, who struck twice from inside the box within four minutes, the second from Davinson Sánchez's incisive pass.

Home goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır tipped Deniz Undav's second-half strike behind and denied Dženan Pejčinović in a one-on-one as his side reached six points – one behind the German club.

Player of the Match: Aleksei Batrakov (Galatasaray)

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