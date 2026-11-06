Champions League Performance Insights: Bayern’s dual defending approach

For all the excellence of their attackers, Bayern offered a lesson in defending at both ends of the pitch at Atlético de Madrid this week, as UEFA Technical Observer Roberto Martínez and UEFA Technical Instructor Phil Church help to explain.

"We'll have to try to manage some difficult moments and try to get out of the pressure they apply so well." So said Diego Simeone when sizing up his Atleti team's task against Bayern – and a task that looked daunting on paper proved even more formidable on the grass where that pressure was suffocating at times.

Yet it was not the only impressive aspect of their defensive work.

UEFA's game insights unit has already highlighted how Bayern do nothing by halves – "It's either full press or full retreat," says coach Vincent Kompany – and the following analysis, carried out with UEFA Technical Observer Roberto Martínez, will explore both facets.

Intensity key as Bayern put down marker

As well as pressing/counterpressing high up the pitch, in the low block Bayern denied Atleti space in and around their penalty box, ensuring Simeone's men failed to score in a home UEFA Champions League game for the first time since October 2022.

"Tonight was very much about the collective," said Aaron Danks, Bayern's assistant coach, praising "the way we defended as a group to get the clean sheet". This is reflected by Bayern's 45 middle-third regains – their best of the league phase so far.

For Martínez, Bayern's identity was epitomised by a performance achieved despite the absence of some senior players. "There’s incredible clarity," he observed. "[With] pressing high up and being successful with it, they stopped Atleti at source." How that identity is honed on the training ground is something we will return to below.

Clarity and belief

Champions League tactical insights: Bayern show clarity & belief

Bayern went man to man and were strong in their decision-making across the pitch. "Vincent Kompany has given them so much belief in what they do," said Martínez. "They play eye to eye. At the same time, they never got involved in anything where they could lose their composure."

Aggressive centre-backs

Champions League tactical insights: Aggressive centre-backs

Centre-back Jonathan Tah pushes high up the pitch in this clip and both he and partner Dayot Upamecano impressed Martínez with their aggressive defending. "They communicate with their actions, they're very positive," he said.

Collective effort

Champions League tactical insights: Collective effort

"It was so solid from the first minute to the last," said Martínez, and here we see every player contributing to defending their box in the 93rd minute. "They were compact, committed and worked really hard off the ball."

Coaching reflection – Pressing on the training pitch

In this official club video, we see Bayern practise pressing, both individually and collectively. Here Phil Church, a UEFA Technical Instructor and senior professional game coach development lead at the English FA, offers advice on planning a session of this type:

“Starting position is important so players can defend the space behind and in front. Distances from the ball and opponent need to be considered. Their body shape should allow them to sprint forwards or backwards, or turn and pivot to steal the ball or tackle.

“Individual defending techniques include angle and speed of approach; body position when arriving; blocking and tackling; and decision-making on whether to intercept or spoil a pass, prevent the opponent turning or hold position to force play backwards.

“Collectively, the defensive unit should pay attention to the angles and distances between them and move together as the ball or opposition move. Passes or dribbling attackers should not be able to move between them and it’s important to follow triggers to press. Finally, if the defensive line is broken, recovery runs to tackle back or recover their position will be crucial."