While millions of visitors to Germany choose to flock to the capital of Berlin every year, lying less than 200km to the south sits the underrated jewel of Leipzig.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 meeting between Leipzig and Lens on Tuesday, we cast the away days light on the vibrant, fast-growing city which has been affectionately given the nickname 'Hypezig'.

Admire the Völkerschlachtdenkmal monument

The Völkerschlachtdenkmal monument Getty Images/iStockphoto

The city's most famous landmark, the Völkerschlachtdenkmal (translated as 'Monument to the Battle of the Nations') is an impressive, imposing structure, which commemorates the 1813 Battle of Leipzig, where allied forces defeated Napoleon.

Surrounded by a peaceful park and a tranquil lake, the whole area exudes a relaxed and calm ambience, while a museum at the base of the monument also offers the chance to learn more about its history.

There is also an opportunity for visitors to climb 364 steps to the top of the monument, where you are treated to some of the best views of Leipzig's striking skyline.

Shop for goodies at Marktplatz

A historic square right in the heart of the city, Marktplatz is a bustling, atmospheric area which is dominated by the picture-perfect Renaissance Old Town Hall.

A farmer's market is held on Tuesdays and Fridays, with baked goods, flowers, local street food and much more all on offer.

And if you are lucky enough to visit during the festive period, the Leipzig Christmas Market is one of the oldest and most enchanting in the whole country and is guaranteed to get you in the mood for the holidays.

One of Leipzig's many charming streets at sunset Getty Images

Gaze in wonder at the Panometer

For something a bit different, check out the unique, quirky Panometer. Previously an industrial gas storage tank, the warehouse now displays huge 360-degree panoramic artworks.

Mount Everest, Ancient Rome and the Amazon Rainforest have all been topics of the past, while at the moment visitors can experience the massive glaciers and underwater marine life of Antarctica.

For further cultural experiences, the Johann Sebastian Bach museum pays tribute to the legendary classical musician who spent much of his life in Leipzig, while the Museum of Fine Arts covers everything from the late Middle Ages to modern life.