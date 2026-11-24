Real Madrid recovered from going behind as Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé inspired a 5-1 victory over PSV, while both Como and Galatasaray won their third games in a row.

We round up all the league phase action as UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 kicked off on Tuesday.

League phase table

Champions League highlights: Real Madrid 5-1 PSV

Bellingham scored the pick of the goals and Mbappé struck twice as Madrid came from behind to stay perfect. Ivan Perišić's penalty gave PSV a half-time lead but Federico Valverde slotted in to equalise before Bellingham, who was introduced in a triple change at the break, added a sensational long-range effort.

After Mbappé struck twice from inside the box, Vinícius Júnior – who shot against the woodwork in either half – completed the scoring with a cool finish.﻿

Player of the Match: Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Champions League highlights: Arsenal 1-1 B. Dortmund

A neat Maximilian Beier finish cancelled out Viktor Gyökeres' early stunner as the points were shared in London. Arsenal began in purposeful fashion, Gyökeres sending an exquisite dipping strike over Gregor Kobel with just ten minutes in.

However, last season's runners-up could not find a second despite their dominance and Beier levelled things after a surging run from Joane Gadou. The Gunners looked the likelier side to grab a late winner, but Gyökeres sent a diving header narrowly wide and Declan Rice struck the base of the post from close range.﻿

Player of the Match: Noni Madueke (Arsenal)

Champions League highlights: Man City 2-2 Napoli

City twice came from behind to snatch a draw at home to Napoli. After a goalless first half, Rasmus Højlund broke the deadlock on his return to Manchester, firing low across Gianluigi Donnarumma. The hosts responded through Ayyoub Bouaddi's first senior goal after being set up by substitute Jeremy Doku.

Napoli went ahead again thanks to Noa Lang's sweet volley, only for Rayan Cherki to reply for a second time with a drilled shot from a tight angle that prevented a second home defeat of the league phase for City and denied Napoli their second win of the campaign.

Player of the Match: Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)

As it happened: Every game in one place

Champions League highlights: Como 1-0 AEK Athens

Como continued their impressive start to life in the Champions League with Luis Milla's wonder goal enough to see off AEK Athens in Lombardy. The hosts had been scoring freely coming into Matchday 5 but struggled to break down a well organised AEK side.

Lucas Da Cunha had a chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half but put his effort wide. A Robert Sánchez double save kept the score level at the break before Milla curled an effort from 20 metres into the top corner. Nico Paz hit the post as Como chased another goal but one was enough to make it three wins in a row.

Player of the Match: Luis Milla (Como)

Champions League highlights: Galatasaray 1-0 Aston Villa

Substitute Deniz Gül gave Galatasaray a third straight win by settling a tight contest in Istanbul. Aleksei Batrakov and Yunus Akgün shot wide for the hosts during the second half but neither side had an attempt on target until Gül bravely nodded in with 13 minutes remaining, reacting quickest after Wilfried Singo headed down from Gabriel Sara's corner.

George Hemmings fired past a post from inside the box during the closing stages for Villa, who suffered a second successive defeat.﻿

Player of the Match: Davinson Sánchez (Galatasaray)

Champions League highlights: Leipzig 3-1 Lens

Antonio Nusa struck twice as Leipzig worked right to the final kick for a 3-1 win over Lens. When David Raum's free-kick deflected in and Nusa exploited a Samson Baidoo error in the first nine minutes, it seemed a difficult night could be ahead for the visitors.

Although they rallied and pulled one back through Matthieu Udol after half-time, Nusa made sure deep into stoppage time when he tapped in after being set up by Christopher Nkunku.﻿

Player of the Match: Antonio Nusa (Leipzig)

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Champions League highlights: S. Bratislava 0-2 Real Betis

Real Betis cruised to a comfortable victory in Slovakia courtesy of clinical headers from Cucho Hernández in either half. The hosts made a positive start, their best opportunity coming through captain Andraž Šporar, who tested Álvaro Vallés early on.

Betis took the lead just before half-time as Hernández rose to power in a perfectly-weighted cross. The striker doubled his tally shortly before the hour, meeting Isco's corner with another emphatic header to seal the points.

Player of the Match: Cucho Hernández (Real Betis)

Champions League highlights: Feyenoord 0-1 Porto

Porto secured a second successive Champions League victory – and their first on Dutch soil in five attempts – thanks to an early own goal in Rotterdam. Making his first-team debut, Feyenoord goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier could only watch as Oussama Targhalline turned Oskar Pietuszewski's fizzing cross into his own net after two minutes.

Gjivai Zechiël was twice denied by Diogo Costa and Targhalline rattled the crossbar late on, but Francesco Farioli's side held firm to take all three points, leaving Feyenoord with a fourth league phase defeat.﻿

Player of the Match: Oskar Pietuszewski (Porto)

Champions League highlights: Bodø/Glimt 1-0 LASK

Bodø/Glimt clinched maximum points late on in a contest of few clear-cut chances. Just as the visitors were on the verge of claiming a share of the spoils, Fredrik Bjørkan set up home substitute Andreas Helmersen for a far-post header that deflected in off Melayro Bogarde.

The Norwegian outfit dominated the contest, Xavier Mbuyamba clearing Ola Brynhildsen's effort off the line and Patrick Berg's testing free-kick from the edge of the area bringing the best out of visiting goalkeeper Lukas Jungwirth.

Player of the Match: Jens Petter Hauge (Bodø/Glimt)

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