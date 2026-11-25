Barcelona and Liverpool both won well on the Wednesday night of UEFA Champions League Matchday 5, moving up to fourth and fifth place respectively in the league phase table.

Holders Paris still sit second behind Real Madrid, who are now the only club with a 100% record after the French side were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Roma. Sporting CP and Manchester United shared the same scoreline in Lisbon, while Bayern suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Lille.

We round up all the Wednesday night action.

League phase table

Champions League highlights: Sabah 1-4 Barcelona

Anthony Gordon struck twice to help Barcelona win in Baku. Ivan Lepinjica's looping shot hit the crossbar during a bright start from Sabah, who nevertheless fell behind when Gordon pounced after Stas Pokatilov parried Alejandro Balde's delivery.

Gordon scored from the rebound when Pokatilov denied Gabriel Jesus after the break, followed by Karim Adeyemi sliding in the third.

Jesus prodded in a fourth, Joy-Lance Mickels replied with a neat finish and Adeyemi fired against the woodwork as the hosts suffered their fourth defeat.

Player of the Match: Anthony Gordon (Barcelona)

Champions League highlights: Club Brugge 0-3 Liverpool

Alexander Isak struck either side of Florian Wirtz's long-range finish as Liverpool won in Bruges.

Dominik Szoboszlai teed up Isak to give the Reds a half-time lead, with Yann Sommer stopping the Hungarian international's close-range shot and visiting goalkeeper Alisson Becker turning Félix Lemaréchal's drive behind after the restart.

Rio Ngumoha supplied Wirtz to curl in via a post with 11 minutes remaining, Isak then breaking clear from Alisson's long ball to complete the scoring in composed fashion.

Player of the Match: Alexander Isak (Liverpool)

Champions League highlights: Paris 2-2 Roma

The Giallorossi ended the holders' winning start in an enthralling contest.

The visitors were in front just five minutes in, Mario Hermoso slamming in from close range after fine wing play by Matías Soulé.

The reigning champions appeared to be heading for a comeback victory thanks to Illia Zabarnyi's glancing header and a coolly-taken penalty from home substitute Ousmane Dembélé, but Roma replacement Donyell Malen converted emphatically from the spot to claim a share of the spoils.

Luis Enrique's men went closest to a late decider, but Dembélé could not beat Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar.

Player of the Match: Mario Hermoso (Roma)

As it happened: Every game in one place

Champions League highlights: Sporting CP 2-2 Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes scored twice on his return to Lisbon, but Luis Suárez struck an 80th-minute equaliser as Manchester United and Sporting CP shared the points in an entertaining encounter.

Suárez had put the hosts ahead from the spot just three minutes after having his first penalty saved by Senne Lammens, before Fernandes responded with two goals in three minutes after the break – first from the spot, then with a long-range effort that bounced awkwardly in front of goalkeeper Kaique Pereira.

Suárez had the final say, however, converting from close range with an overhead kick after Lammens failed to control a high ball into the area.

Player of the Match: Bruno Fernandes (Man United)

Champions League highlights: Lille 2-1 Bayern München

Lille came from behind with two goals in four minutes to stun Bayern and register their first win in the league phase.

Dayot Upamecano's powerful header had the visitors ahead at the break but that all changed after the interval. First Ayase Ueda capped off some excellent build-up play from Nathan Ngoy with a fine finish into the corner.

Lille's second came after Ethan Mbappé struck a post having raced clear of the Bayern defence, only for Aleksandar Pavlović to inadvertently bundle into his own net as he tried to clear.

Player of the Match: Nathan Ngoy (Lille)

Champions League highlights: Inter 2-0 Stuttgart

Lautaro Martínez came off the bench to score his 28th Champions League goal and seal a hard-fought win for Inter against Stuttgart.

The visitors started brightly and forward Ermedin Demirović missed a number of chances before Nicolò Barella hit a post in response.

Inter finally went in front through Petar Sučić’s penalty after Josha Vagnoman's handball, before Federico Dimarco set up Martínez for the clincher 16 minutes from the end as he extended his club-record haul in the competition.

Player of the Match: Nicolò Barella (Inter)

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Champions League highlights: Shakhtar 0-1 Fenerbahçe

Vedat Muriqi was again Fenerbahçe's hero as they beat Shakhtar by a single goal to end a 22-year wait for an away Champions League victory.

The Kosovo forward, who also struck the winner against Liverpool on Matchday 4, pounced to score the only goal just before the hour in a tightly contest in London.

Fenerbahçe had not won on the road in the Champions League proper since a 2004 group stage victory over Sparta Praha, a run of 12 games without victory.

Player of the Match: Vedat Muriqi (Fenerbahçe)

Champions League highlights: Slavia Praha 0-1 Villarreal

The Yellow Submarine edged a tight contest in Czechia thanks to Tajon Buchanan's precise strike. The Canadian international swept in shortly after the hour, collecting Ayoze Pérez's clever touch then placing a low finish just out of Jakub Markovič's reach.

Markovič's smart double save prevented both away substitute Georges Mikautadze and the Villarreal goalscorer from doubling their team's advantage in added time, Slavia's best opportunity having come within the opening 20 seconds, when Mubarak Suleiman tested Luiz Júnior's reactions with a fierce effort.

Player of the Match: Logan Costa (Villarreal)

Champions League highlights: Atleti 2-0 Viking

Atleti clinched their second victory in the league phase with a dominant display in Madrid.

Alexander Sørloth opened the scoring in the 19th minute, powering in Alejandro Grimaldo's incisive pass with a thunderous finish. Julián Alvarez doubled Atleti’s lead five minutes later, collecting his 27th Champions League goal through a clinical free-kick squeezed in at the near post.

Viking defended resolutely after the break, Zlatko Tripić going closest to pulling one back, before Henrik Falchener was shown a red card late on.

Player of the Match: Alejandro Grimaldo (Atleti)