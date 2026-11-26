The Team of the Week, presented by Hyundai, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA game insights unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Alisson Becker, Liverpool

His five saves had a combined value of 1.07 Goals Prevented, ensuring Liverpool became the first team to shut out Club Brugge – and he even earned an assist for his long pass out to Alexander Isak for the Swede's second goal.

Nathan Ngoy, Lille

Typified Lille's resilience and discipline, anticipating and communicating well to help them keep a strong defensive line, while producing the attacking surge and through pass for Ayase Ueda's equalising goal as they came back to beat Bayern.

Logan Costa, Villarreal

The Cape Verdean was pivotal to Villarreal's first clean sheet of the league phase as he made nine clearances, blocked three shots and showed strength in his duels, winning ten of 12 – including six of his seven in the air.

Mario Hermoso, Roma

The Spaniard held his own against Paris Saint-Germain's forwards, dominating his duels and making 11 recoveries, and he also got forward to score the opening goal of the eventual 2-2 draw at the Parc des Princes.

Nicolò Barella, Inter

The Italian's leadership stood out once more against Stuttgart, with Barella showcasing his ability to handle the ball under pressure and also his passing range, particularly in counterattacks, in a match where he produced four key passes.

Luis Milla, Como

Along with helping Como control the midfield against AEK with his tactical and technical qualities, the Spanish midfielder curled in a superb winning goal – a first in the UEFA Champions League for the 32-year-old.

Rayan Cherki, Man City

Played with admirable positivity and intent, his desire to make a difference reflected by the fact no player this week made more passes in the final third than his 47 – and, crucially, summoned a moment of great individual technique to rescue a point for City against Napoli.

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid

Came off the bench to inspire Madrid's comeback against PSV, not only by scoring a magnificent goal and providing an assist but also with his powerful and intelligent runs and ability to connect with team-mates between the lines.

Anthony Gordon, Barcelona

Back in Baku, the scene of his four-goal haul for Newcastle against Qarabağ in February, Gordon was again in the right place to score twice against Sabah; in addition, he linked up superbly with his colleagues and displayed an outstanding work ethic in and out of possession.

Cucho Hernández, Real Betis

On his return from injury, the Colombian caught the eye with his clever movement and, moreover, his finishing touch as he hit his first UEFA Champions League double to secure the points at Slovan.

Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid

After working tirelessly in a frustrating first half for Madrid, Mbappé was integral to them finding the space during the second and crowned his performance with two brilliantly taken goals to move joint-top of the competition’s scoring chart.