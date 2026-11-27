Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Bellingham produces the spectacular

"I have no idea what I did," reflected Jude Bellingham on his sensational strike.

Introduced as part of a triple half-time substitution with Real Madrid trailing 1-0 to PSV at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Bellingham fired the hosts ahead after Federico Valverde had drawn them level.

"It popped up nicely," said the Englishman of his first touch from Kylian Mbappé's lay-off. He flicked it up with his left foot, kept it airborne with his right and unleashed an improvised outside-of-the-boot volley, setting Madrid on course for a 5-1 victory.

His second goal of the campaign followed an exquisite back-heeled finish against AEK Athens on Matchday 4.

Watch Jude Bellingham's Real Madrid wonderstrike

Gordon's happy hunting ground

"Maybe at some point in my life I need to move here – I've been very successful here," joked Anthony Gordon after scoring twice in Barcelona's 4-1 victory over Sabah in Baku – the city where he netted four for Newcastle against Qarabağ last season.

The winger pounced on a loose ball following the goalkeeper's parry to open the scoring on 31 minutes, before reacting quickest again to double Barcelona's lead from close range.

"Potentially I could've had a hat-trick, so still a lot of work to do [but] after a long couple of days, long travel, we won, so that's the most important thing."

Gordon now has 13 goals in his first 23 Champions League appearances. Only one Englishman has scored more in his first 23 games – Harry Kane with 18.

Anthony Gordon's Barcelona double

Bruno Fernandes flourishes on familiar territory

Bruno Fernandes marked his return to Estádio José Alvalade with a quickfire double in a Player of the Match-winning performance as Manchester United drew 2-2 with Sporting CP.

The United captain converted from the penalty spot to draw the visitors level in the 48th minute before striking again just two minutes later with an effort that evaded Kaique Pereira.

Ahead of kick-off, Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas presented him with a piece of artwork commemorating his time at both clubs.

"It's very tough to play here at Alvalade, with the great atmosphere created by the fans and a very good team," said the Portuguese, who scored 63 goals in 137 appearances for Sporting CP before his move to England in 2020.

Bruno Fernandes' long-range drive

Lille break duck in three-minute turnaround

Lille came from behind to beat Bayern München 2-1 and claim their first victory of the Champions League campaign, ending a six-match winless run in the competition (D2 L4).

Down 1-0 at half-time, Davide Ancelotti urged his players "to believe in what we'd prepared, to do it with more determination, to play with more courage and to believe a little bit more".

The breakthrough came in the 62nd minute as Nathan Ngoy strode forward before hooking the ball towards Ayase Ueda, who had peeled away from his marker. One touch, shot, goal. The Japanese forward picked out the bottom corner to register his second strike of the campaign.

Three minutes later, a rapid counterattack initiated by goalkeeper Berke Özer pulled the Bavarians out of shape. Ethan Mbappé raced through the visitors' half and struck the post, with Aleksandar Pavlović turning the rebound into his own net.

"We play football for matches like these, so we are delighted," said Ngoy.