Ibrahimović rejoins Milan: how he made his mark in Europe

"I'm coming back to a Club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love," said Zlatan Ibrahimović after confirming his return to the Serie A club. "I'll fight together with my team-mates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen."

The Rossoneri and 38-year-old have agreed a deal until the end of the current season with an option to extend the contract for the next one. Ibrahimović scored 56 goals in 85 games for Milan between 2010–12, winning the Italian title in 2011.

Zlatan after scoring for Milan against Arsenal in the 2011/12 Champions League ©Getty Images

Following spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, Zlatan headed across the Atlantic to join Los Angeles Galaxy in March 2018 and returns to Italy after scoring 52 goals in 56 MLS matches.

It means the 116-times capped Sweden striker (his nation's all-time top international scorer with 62 goals) may not have played his last UEFA club competition game.

UEFA.com celebrates his achievement in UEFA competitions.

Zlatan Ibrahimović's European stats

Zlatan enjoys Manchester United's UEFA Europa League success ©AFP/Getty Images

UEFA Champions League appearances (group stage to final): 119 (13th in overall standings)

UEFA Champions League goals (group stage to final): 48 (8th in overall standings)

UEFA club competition appearances: 140

UEFA club competition goals: 56

Best goals tally for single European season: 10 (Paris, 2013/14)

ALL-TIME UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE STATS

Watch all 20 of Zlatan's Champions League goals for Paris

Surprisingly, the only UEFA club trophy that Ibrahimović won was the 2009 UEFA Super Cup, during his time at Barcelona, injury having robbed him of a place in Manchester United's UEFA Europa League final squad in 2017.

On a more positive note, in appearing for United in the 2017/18 group stage, Ibrahimović became the first player to feature for seven clubs in the UEFA Champions League.

Moreover, he may have another more unusual record too. United's 2-1 victory against Leicester in the FA Community Shield on 7 August 2016 was Ibrahimović's tenth domestic 'Super Cup' success: Ajax 2002, Inter 2006, 2008, Barcelona 2009, 2010, Milan 2011, Paris 2013, 2014, 2015, and United 2016. Can anyone outdo his achievement of having won Super Cups in five different countries?