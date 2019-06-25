UEFA Champions League qualifying explained
Tuesday 25 June 2019
Struggling to get to grips with the UEFA Champions League qualifying system? Allow us to explain.
Qualifying for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League spans more than two months; here's how it works.
Preliminary round
Draw: 11 June
Fixtures: 25 & 28 June
Teams: 4
Already known: 4
How it works
This mini-tournament is taking place in Kosovo. The two semi-final winners progress to the 28 June final, with the overall victors proceeding to the first qualifying round.
Losing teams: the losers of both the semi-finals and the final transfer to the champions path of the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round.
First qualifying round
Draw: 18 June
Fixtures: 9/10 & 16/17 July
Teams: 32
Already known: 31 (excluding preliminary round winners)
How it works
There will be 16 two-legged ties, with the winners going into the champions path of the second qualifying round.
Losing teams: transferred to the champions path of the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round, except for the tie between Celtic and Sarajevo. An additional draw decided that the losers of this tie would progress to the third qualifying round, due to the rebalancing of the access list following Liverpool winning the UEFA Champions League and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League group stage via the domestic league.
Second qualifying round
At this stage, qualifying splits into two paths – the champions path and the league path. The champions path is for domestic title holders; the league path is for teams who clinched spots behind the champions in their leagues.
Draw: 19 June
Fixtures: 23/24 July & 30/31 July
Champions path
Teams: 20
Already known: 4
To be decided: 16 (first qualifying round winners)
How it works
There will be ten two-legged ties, with the winners advancing to the champions path of the third qualifying round.
Losing teams: transfer to the champions path of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round.
League path
Teams: 4
Already known: 4
How it works
There will be two two-legged ties, with the winners going into the league path of the third qualifying round.
Losing teams: transfer to the main path of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round.
Third qualifying round
Draw: 22 July
Fixtures: 6/7 & 13 August
Champions path
Teams: 12
Already known: 2
To be decided: 10 (second qualifying round champions path winners)
How it works
There will be six two-legged ties, with the winners proceeding to the champions path of the play-offs.
Losing teams: transfer to the champions path of the UEFA Europa League play-offs.
League path
Teams: 8
Already known: 6
To be decided: 2 (second qualifying round league path winners)
How it works
There will be four two-legged ties, with the winners going into the league path of the play-offs.
Losing teams: transfer to the UEFA Europa League group stage.
Play-offs
Draw: 5 August
Fixtures: 20/21 & 27/28 August
Champions path
Teams: 8
Already known: 2
To be decided: 6 (third qualifying round champions path winners)
How it works
There will be four two-legged ties, with the winners progressing to the group stage.
Losing teams: transfer to the UEFA Europa League group stage.
League path
Teams: 4
Already known: 0
To be decided: 4 (third qualifying round league path winners)
How it works
There will be two two-legged ties, with the winners advancing to the group stage.
Losing teams: transfer to the UEFA Europa League group stage.