12:00CET, 19 June, Nyon

Second qualifying round draw (matches 23/24 July & 30/31 July)

Champions Path

Group 1

Astana (KAZ)/CFR Cluj (ROU) v Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

BATE Borisov (BLR)/Piast Gliwice (POL) v Linfield (NIR)/Rosenborg (NOR)

The New Saints (WAL)/Winners of the preliminary round v København (DEN)

Ferencváros (HUN)/Ludogorets (BUL) v F91 Dudelange (LUX)/Valletta (MLT)

Dundalk (IRL)/Riga (LVA) v Partizani (ALB)/Qarabağ (AZE)

Group 2

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)/Saburtalo (GEO) v GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Celtic (SCO)/Sarajevo (BIH) v Nõmme Kalju (EST)/Shkëndija (MKD)

Sūduva (LTU)/Crvena zvezda (SRB) v HJK Helsinki (FIN)/HB Tórshavn (FRO)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK)/Sutjeska (MNE) v APOEL (CYP)

Valur Reykjavík (ISL)/Maribor (SVN) v Ararat-Armenia (ARM)/AIK (SWE)

League path

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) v Olympiacos (GRE)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Basel (SUI)

Seeded sides in bold

Champions Path draw procedure

As laid down in paragraphs 13.03 and 13.04 of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League Regulations, the UEFA administration formed groups and seeded clubs for the second qualifying round in accordance with the club rankings established at the start of the season and with the principles set out by the Club Competitions Committee.

The 20 teams (four directly qualified and 16 pairs of teams from the first qualifying round that are indicated as winners of matches 1–16) were divided into two groups of ten teams.

Within the two groups, the 20 teams (four directly qualified and 16 pairs of teams from the first qualifying round that are indicated as winners of matches 1–16) were split equally into ten seeded teams and ten unseeded teams.

If any club from the first qualifying round had an individual coefficient that entitled it to be seeded in the second qualifying round, the winner of the first qualifying round match involving that club was automatically seeded for the second qualifying round draw.

For each group, two pots were prepared, one for the seeded teams and the other for the unseeded.

The balls containing the seeded teams were placed in one bowl and the balls containing the unseeded were put into another bowl. One ball was taken from each bowl and placed in a large empty bowl in the middle, where they were shuffled. The first team drawn will play its first match at home against the second team drawn.

The same procedure was carried out with the remaining balls to complete all the pairings of the first group and then repeated to determine the pairings for the second group.

League Path draw procedure

As laid down in paragraphs 13.03 and 13.04 of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League Regulations, the UEFA administration seeded clubs for the second qualifying round in accordance with the club rankings established at the beginning of the season and with the principles set out by the Club Competitions Committee.

The four teams were divided equally as two seeded teams and two unseeded.

Two pots were prepared, one for the seeded teams and the other for the unseeded.

The balls containing the names of the seeded teams were placed in one bowl and the balls containing the names of the unseeded were put into another bowl. One ball was taken from each bowl and placed in a large empty bowl in the middle, where they were shuffled. The first team drawn will play its first match at home against the second team drawn.

The same procedure was carried out with the remaining balls to complete all the pairings of the second qualifying round matches.

To note

Clubs' coefficients are now determined EITHER by the sum of all points won in the previous five years OR by the association coefficient over the same period – WHICHEVER IS THE HIGHER (under a new system introduced for 2018/19 onwards).

The draw results are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.