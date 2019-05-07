All the reaction to Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

Liverpool match-winner Divock Origi

It was more about the team. We did so well. We knew it would be a special night. We wanted to fight for the injured guys. We fought so hard.

Two-goal Liverpool substitute Georginio Wijnaldum

Unbelievable. After the game in Spain, we were confident we could score four and win 4-0. People outside doubted us and thought we couldn't do it. But once again we showed everything is possible in football. I was really angry that the manager put me on the bench. I just tried to help my team, I'm happy I could do that with two goals.

Georginio Wijnaldum scores his second goal and Liverpool's third ©Getty Images

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Unbelievable. I don't think many people gave us a chance. We knew it would be difficult but still possible. The belief we have in the changing room is amazing. We knew we could do something special at Anfield. Look at the fans and the lads – this is a special night. This is up there with the best.

We wanted to start fast. We got an early goal which helped. It wasn't just the goal, it was getting after them and putting them under pressure. We knew if we showed personality and heart then we'd have a chance.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson

Who's going to the final? We are. That's all that matters. Gini went on [for me] and scored two. I don't care right now. I've said so many times this season but what a team. We believe. People wrote us off. But we believed if we got off to a good start we could do it.

Alisson has pulled off some unbelievable saves. Fingers crossed. We go to [the final day of the Premier League season on] Sunday full of energy. It's out of our hands, but we've seen stranger things happen. Especially tonight.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on his quick assist for Divock Origi's winner

It was just instinct; you see the opportunity. Gini is a top player, he scored two goals. Everyone will remember this moment.

Virgil van Dijk (right) shows his joy at the final whistle ©AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp

The whole performance, the whole game was actually too much. It was overwhelming. I said to the boys before the game that it was impossible, but because it was them, they had a chance. I've watched so many games in my life but I can't remember any games like this. We played against the best team in the world, we weren't allowed to concede and we had to score. Winning was already difficult, but doing it without conceding – I don't know how. These boys are incredible.

James Milner crying on the pitch at the end, it means so much to all of us. It's the best phase of football. This kind of atmosphere is so special. The mix of potential and unbelievable heart is just a mix I've never seen before. In a game like this you have to be really confident. Origi and Shaq didn't play a lot, so putting in a performance like this was so important to us and them. It really shows what's possible in football: getting out of a non-situation, it's really nice.

The goalkeeper made all these saves; it's a real strength. There are more spectacular goalkeepers out there, but he was always getting his body behind the ball. I don't know how he does it.