Champions League final man of the match: Virgil van Dijk

Saturday 1 June 2019

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was named UEFA Champions League final man of the match by the UEFA Technical Observers.

©Getty Images

UEFA's technical observers have chosen Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk as their UEFA Champions League final man of the match.

FINAL AS IT HAPPENED

Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi and even Jürgen Klopp will no doubt take the headlines, but Van Dijk was at the heart of yet another commanding display from the Reds. His calm permeated across the back line and no doubt played a huge role in yet another clean sheet.

Thomas Schaaf, leader of the UEFA Technical Observers in Madrid, said: "Van Dijk showed outstanding leadership and was Liverpool's best defender. He made crucial interventions when needed and played with a cool head throughout."

UEFA technical observers: Thomas Schaaf, Peter Rudbaek, David Moyes, Raúl González, Packie Bonner, Michael O'Neill, Gareth Southgate, Roberto Martínez and Ginés Meléndez. 

Previous men of the match

2018: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
2017: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
2016: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
2015: Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)
2014: Ángel Di María (Real Madrid)
2013: Arjen Robben (Bayern München)
2012: Didier Drogba (Chelsea)
2011: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
2010: Diego Milito (Inter Milan)
2009: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)
2008: Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United)
2007: Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan)
2006: Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona)
2005: Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)
2004: Deco (Porto)
2003: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)
2002: Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid)
2001: Oliver Kahn (Bayern München)

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday 1 June 2019

Related Items

Liverpool beat Tottenham to win sixth European Cup

LiveLiverpool beat Tottenham to win sixth European Cup

An early Mohamed Salah penalty and Divock Origi's late strike gave Liverpool victory in Madrid.
All-time European Cup honours board: Liverpool go third

LiveAll-time European Cup honours board: Liverpool go third

Only Real Madrid and AC Milan have more European Cup wins than Liverpool's new tally of six.
Champions League top scorer: Messi ends Ronaldo reign

LiveChampions League top scorer: Messi ends Ronaldo reign

Lionel Messi has finished as outright top scorer for the first time since 2011/12, ending Cristiano Ronaldo's streak.
Liverpool beat Tottenham to win sixth European Cup

LiveLiverpool beat Tottenham to win sixth European Cup

An early Mohamed Salah penalty and Divock Origi's late strike gave Liverpool victory in Madrid.
Top