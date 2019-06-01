Champions League final man of the match: Virgil van Dijk

UEFA's technical observers have chosen Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk as their UEFA Champions League final man of the match.

FINAL AS IT HAPPENED

Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi and even Jürgen Klopp will no doubt take the headlines, but Van Dijk was at the heart of yet another commanding display from the Reds. His calm permeated across the back line and no doubt played a huge role in yet another clean sheet.

Thomas Schaaf, leader of the UEFA Technical Observers in Madrid, said: "Van Dijk showed outstanding leadership and was Liverpool's best defender. He made crucial interventions when needed and played with a cool head throughout."

UEFA technical observers: Thomas Schaaf, Peter Rudbaek, David Moyes, Raúl González, Packie Bonner, Michael O'Neill, Gareth Southgate, Roberto Martínez and Ginés Meléndez.

Previous men of the match

2018: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2016: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

2015: Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

2014: Ángel Di María (Real Madrid)

2013: Arjen Robben (Bayern München)

2012: Didier Drogba (Chelsea)

2011: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2010: Diego Milito (Inter Milan)

2009: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

2008: Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United)

2007: Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan)

2006: Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona)

2005: Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)

2004: Deco (Porto)

2003: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

2002: Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid)

2001: Oliver Kahn (Bayern München)