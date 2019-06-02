Watch the top ten goals of the Champions League season

Sunday 2 June 2019

The UEFA Technical Observers have named their top ten goals of this season. Watch them all now!

Top ten goals of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League

1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus v Manchester United) – group stage matchday four, 07/11/2018

2 Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Liverpool) – semi-final first leg, 01/05/2019

3 Sadio Mané (Bayern v Liverpool) – round of 16 second leg, 13/03/2019

4 Ivan Rakitić (Tottenham v Barcelona) – group stage matchday two, 03/10/2018

5 Leroy Sané (Manchester City v Hoffenheim) – group stage matchday six, 12/12/2018

6 Kylian Mbappé (Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain) – round of 16 first leg, 12/02/2019

7 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk) – group stage matchday four, 07/11/2018

8 Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona v Tottenham) – group stage matchday six, 11/12/2018

9 Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona v Manchester United) – quarter-final second leg, 16/04/2019

10 Luis Suárez (Barcelona v Liverpool) – semi-final first leg, 01/05/2019

UEFA Technical Observers in Madrid
Thomas Schaaf (Germany), Peter Rudbæk (Denmark), David Moyes (Scotland), Raúl González (Spain), Packie Bonner (Republic of Ireland), Michael O'Neill (Northern Ireland), Gareth Southgate (England), Roberto Martínez (Spain), Ginés Meléndez (Spain)

