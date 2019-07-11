How clubs' 2019/20 UEFA Champions League revenue will be shared

UEFA has released details of the distribution of revenue to clubs from the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League as well as solidarity payments for the qualifying phases.

The gross commercial revenue from the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League, the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League and the 2019 UEFA Super Cup is estimated at around €3.25bn.

Of the estimated gross amount of €3.25bn, €295m will be deducted to cover estimated organisational/administrative costs relating to the competitions, and 7% (€227.5m) will be set aside for solidarity payments. Of the resulting net revenue of €2.73bn, 6.5% will be reserved for European football and remain with UEFA, and the other 93.5% will be distributed to the participating clubs.

On the basis of the above revenue forecast and set allocations, the total amount available for distribution to participating clubs in 2019/20 is €2.55bn, of which €2.04bn will be distributed to clubs competing in the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup, and €510m will be distributed to clubs participating in the UEFA Europa League. Furthermore, additional contributions from UEFA Champions League clubs' share will be made as follows:

• €50m to UEFA Europa League clubs' share

• €10m to subsidise solidarity payments to clubs eliminated in the qualifying phase of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

UEFA Champions League

Share for 12 clubs participating in UEFA Champions League play-offs

A total of €30m will be paid out to clubs involved in the UEFA Champions League play-offs: clubs that are eliminated will each receive a fixed payment of €5m. The winners of the play-offs will not receive any specific payment for this round but will get payments for participating in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Share for clubs competing in the UEFA Champions League (group stage onwards)

Forecast amounts (total €1.95bn)

The net revenue available to participating clubs will be divided into four different pillars:

• 25% will be allocated to the starting fees (€488m).

• 30% will be allocated to the performance-related fixed amounts (€585m).

• 30% will be distributed on the basis of ten-year performance-based coefficient rankings (€585m).

• 15% will be allocated to the variable amounts (market pool) (€292m).

Starting fees (€488m)

Each of the 32 clubs that qualify for the group stage can expect to receive a group stage allocation of €15.25m, split into a down payment of €14.5m and a balance payment of €0.75m.

Fixed amounts (€585m)

Group stage performance bonuses will be paid for each match: €2.7m per win and €900,000 per draw. Undistributed amounts (€900,000 per draw) will be pooled and redistributed among the clubs playing in the group stage in amounts proportionate to their number of wins.

Clubs that qualify for the knockout stage can expect to receive the following amounts:

• qualification for the round of 16: €9.5m per club

• qualification for the quarter-finals: €10.5m per club

• qualification for the semi-finals: €12m per club

• qualification for the final: €15m per club

• The UEFA Champions League winners can expect to pick up an additional €4m.

• The two clubs that qualify for the 2019 UEFA Super Cup can each expect to receive €3.5m, with the winners collecting an additional €1m.

Coefficient ranking (€585m)

A new ranking was introduced last season on the basis of performances over a ten-year period. In addition to coefficient points accumulated during this period, this ranking includes bonus points for winning the UEFA Champions League/European Champion Clubs' Cup, the UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup and the Cup Winners' Cup. On the basis of these parameters, a ranking has been established and the total amount of €585.05m has been divided into 'coefficient shares', with each share worth €1.108m. The lowest-ranked team will receive one share (€1.108m). One share will be added to every rank and so the highest-ranked team will receive 32 shares (€35.46m).

This ranking can be found ion UEFA.com

Market pool (€292m)

The estimated available amount of €292m will be distributed in accordance with the proportional value of each TV market represented by clubs taking part in the UEFA Champions League (group stage onwards). The different market shares will be distributed to the participating clubs from each association.

The various amounts distributed from the market pool on a club-by-club basis depend on five factors:

1) the actual final amount in the market pool

2) the composition of the field of clubs participating in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League

3) the number of clubs from any given association competing in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League

4) the final position of each competing club in their previous season's domestic championship

5) the performance of each club in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League

Solidarity payments

Solidarity payments for the qualifying phase of the UEFA club competitions

Under the new distribution system, €107.5m will be distributed to the clubs as follows.

UEFA Champions League – champions and league paths

Each domestic champion club that does not qualify for the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League group stage will receive €260,000 in addition to the amounts due for participation in each qualifying round.

Each club participating in the qualifying rounds that does not qualify for the UEFA Champions League play-offs will receive the following amounts per round played:

• preliminary round – €230,000

• first qualifying round – €280,000

• second qualifying round – €380,000

• third qualifying round – €480,000 (only for clubs eliminated from the champions path, since clubs eliminated from the league path qualify directly for the UEFA Europa League group stage and therefore benefit from its distribution system)

• No solidarity payments will be paid in the play-offs as the clubs involved will benefit from the UEFA Champions League/UEFA Europa League centralised phase distribution.

Solidarity payments to clubs that do not qualify for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League or the UEFA Europa League

The solidarity payments to non-participating clubs via their national associations will represent 4% of the overall gross revenues of the two competitions.

A forecast total of €130m will therefore be distributed to national associations for their clubs.