Vote for your UEFA.com Goal of the Season
Friday 26 July 2019
Watch the ten best goals from 2018/19 UEFA competition and vote for your favourite.
This year's ten UEFA.com Goal of the Season nominees have been announced – now it's over to you to vote for your favourite and decide who wins.
How the shortlist was drawn up
Only goals registered in UEFA club or international fixtures in 2018/19 were eligible for consideration. Goals from completed competitions were shortlisted by UEFA's technical observers, which includes former international coaches and players, with UEFA's expert panel drawing up the final ten.
Nominees in full
Danilo (PORTUGAL 1-1 Serbia)
European Qualifiers matchday two, 25/03/19
David Faupala (APOLLON 2-0 Lazio)
UEFA Europa League group stage, 29/11/18
Lionel Messi (BARCELONA 3-0 Liverpool)
UEFA Champions League semi-finals, 01/05/19
Enzo Millot (FRANCE 6-1 Czech Republic)
UEFA European Under-17 Championship quarter-finals, 12/05/19
Nani (Qarabağ 1-6 SPORTING CP)
UEFA Europa League group stage, 29/11/18
Pedro Rodríguez (CHELSEA 4-3 Slavia Praha)
UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, 18/04/19
Ivan Rakitić (Tottenham 2-4 BARCELONA)
UEFA Champions League group stage, 03/10/18
Cristiano Ronaldo (JUVENTUS 1-2 Manchester United)
UEFA Champions League group stage, 07/11/18
Ismaïla Sarr (RENNES 2-1 Jablonec)
UEFA Europa League group stage, 20/09/18
Kateřina Svitková (SLAVIA PRAHA 1-1 Bayern)
UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals, 20/03/19
How to vote
UEFA.com's dedicated portal is the only place to get involved – simply click here, watch all the goals and pick your favourite.
The deadline for voting is midday CEST on 9 August.
Users can also watch the goals on UEFA.com's YouTube channel and on UEFA.tv, and get involved in the conversation on Twitter and Facebook using #GoalOfTheSeason.
Previous UEFA.com Goal of the Season winners
2018: Cristiano Ronaldo v Juventus, 03/04/2018
2017: Mario Mandžukić v Real Madrid, 03/06/2017
2016: Lionel Messi v Roma, 24/11/2015
2015: Lionel Messi v Bayern, 06/05/2015