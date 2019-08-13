Champions League play-off ties set
Tuesday 13 August 2019
The six play-off ties will decide the last group slots: see who plays who and when.
- Winners progress to group-stage draw on 28 August
- 26 teams already in group stage
- Defeated teams transfer to Europa League group stage
- All kick-offs 21:00 CET
20 & 28 August
CFR Cluj (ROU) v Slavia Praha (CZE)
APOEL (CYP) v Ajax (NED)
LASK (AUT) v Club Brugge (BEL)
21 & 27 August
GNK Dinamo (CRO) v Rosenborg (NOR)
Young Boys (SUI) v Crvena zvezda (SRB)
Olympiacos (GRE) v Krasnodar (RUS)
- Slavia and Young Boys are starting in this round
- LASK and Krasnodar (who are making their first European Cup appearance) are aiming for group debuts
- Ajax and Crvena zvezda are past winners, with the Dutch side having progressed from qualifying to the semi-finals last season, a feat they hope to at least match this time
- Ajax, Young Boys and Crvena zvezda all won play-offs last year while GNK Dinamo lost in this round.