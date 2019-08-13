Champions League play-off ties set

Tuesday 13 August 2019

The six play-off ties will decide the last group slots: see who plays who and when.

Ajax are one step from another group campaign
Ajax are one step from another group campaign ©AFP/Getty Images

20 & 28 August

CFR Cluj (ROU) v Slavia Praha (CZE)
APOEL (CYP) v Ajax (NED)
LASK (AUT) v Club Brugge (BEL)

21 & 27 August

GNK Dinamo (CRO) v Rosenborg (NOR)
Young Boys (SUI) v Crvena zvezda (SRB)
Olympiacos (GRE) v Krasnodar (RUS)

  • Slavia and Young Boys are starting in this round
  • LASK and Krasnodar (who are making their first European Cup appearance) are aiming for group debuts
  • Ajax and Crvena zvezda are past winners, with the Dutch side having progressed from qualifying to the semi-finals last season, a feat they hope to at least match this time
  • Ajax, Young Boys and Crvena zvezda all won play-offs last year while GNK Dinamo lost in this round.
© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 13 August 2019

Related Items

Ajax through, Porto and Celtic fall

LiveAjax through, Porto and Celtic fall

Ajax survived a scare but fellow former champions Porto and Celtic both fell as the second legs were played.
Ajax through, Porto and Celtic fall

LiveAjax through, Porto and Celtic fall

Ajax survived a scare but fellow former champions Porto and Celtic both fell as the second legs were played.
Top