Lionel Messi free-kick voted UEFA.com Goal of the Season

You have voted Lionel Messi's free-kick against Liverpool as your UEFA.com Goal of the Season for 2018/19.

Messi's winning effort came in a 3-0 victory over Liverpool in last season's UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg. It was the Barcelona forward's second of the night and his 600th for the club. He won the vote ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was in the running thanks to his group stage volley for Juventus against former side Manchester United.

This is the third time Messi has claimed this award, the Argentinian having also struck the UEFA.com Goal of the Season in its first two years, 2014/15 and 2015/16.

The top three

Goal of the Season roll of honour

1st: Lionel Messi (BARCELONA 3-0 Liverpool)

UEFA Champions League semi-finals, 01/05/19

2nd: Cristiano Ronaldo (JUVENTUS 1-2 Manchester United)

UEFA Champions League group stage, 07/11/18

3rd: Danilo (PORTUGAL 1-1 Serbia)

European Qualifiers matchday two, 25/03/19

Only goals scored in UEFA club or international fixtures in 2018/19 were eligible for consideration. Goals from completed competitions were shortlisted by UEFA's technical observers – which includes former international coaches and players – with UEFA's expert panel drawing up the final ten.

2018: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) v Juventus, 03/04/18

2017: Mario Mandžukić (Juventus) v Real Madrid, 03/06/17

2016: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) v Roma, 24/11/15

2015: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) v Bayern, 06/05/15