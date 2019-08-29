Champions League group stage draw made in Monaco
Thursday 29 August 2019
Article summary
The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw has been made in Monaco.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw has been made in Monaco, with highlights including Paris v Real Madrid, Barcelona v Dortmund, Liverpool v Napoli, Bayern v Tottenham and Juventus v Atlético.
2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage
Group A: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Galatasaray
Group B: Bayern München, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiacos, Crvena zvezda
Group C: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta
Group D: Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moskva
Group E: Liverpool, Napoli, Salzburg, Genk
Group F: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Internazionale Milano, Slavia Praha
Group G: Zenit, Benfica, Lyon, RB Leipzig
Group H: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, LOSC Lille
Road to Istanbul
Group stage
Matchday one: 17/18 September
Matchday two: 1/2 October
Matchday three: 22/23 October
Matchday four: 5/6 November
Matchday five: 26/27 November
Matchday six: 10/11 December
Round of 16
Draw: 16 December
First legs: 18/19 & 25/26 February
Second legs: 10/11 & 17/18 March
Quarter-finals
Draw: 20 March
First legs: 7/8 April
Second legs: 14/15 April
Semi-finals and final
Draw: 20 March
Semi-finals, first legs: 28/29 April
Semi-finals, second legs: 5/6 May
Final (Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, Istanbul): 30 May