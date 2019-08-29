Champions League group stage draw made in Monaco

Thursday 29 August 2019

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw has been made in Monaco.

©Getty Images

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw has been made in Monaco, with highlights including Paris v Real Madrid, Barcelona v Dortmund, Liverpool v Napoli, Bayern v Tottenham and Juventus v Atlético.

DRAW REACTION

2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage

Group A: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Galatasaray

Group B: Bayern München, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiacos, Crvena zvezda

Group C: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta

Group D: Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moskva

Group E: Liverpool, Napoli, Salzburg, Genk

Group F: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Internazionale Milano, Slavia Praha

Group G: Zenit, Benfica, Lyon, RB Leipzig

Group H: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, LOSC Lille

PICK YOUR FANTASY TEAM

Road to Istanbul

Group stage
Matchday one: 17/18 September
Matchday two: 1/2 October
Matchday three: 22/23 October
Matchday four: 5/6 November
Matchday five: 26/27 November
Matchday six: 10/11 December

Round of 16
Draw: 16 December
First legs: 18/19 & 25/26 February
Second legs: 10/11 & 17/18 March

Quarter-finals
Draw: 20 March
First legs: 7/8 April
Second legs: 14/15 April

Semi-finals and final
Draw: 20 March
Semi-finals, first legs: 28/29 April
Semi-finals, second legs: 5/6 May

Final (Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, Istanbul): 30 May

Virgil van Dijk wins UEFA Men's Player of the Year award

Virgil van Dijk has won the 2018/19 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

Virgil van Dijk has won the 2018/19 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.
Alisson Becker: Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season

LiveAlisson Becker: Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season

Alisson Becker has been named Goalkeeper of the Season for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League.
Virgil van Dijk: Champions League Defender of the Season

LiveVirgil van Dijk: Champions League Defender of the Season

Virgil van Dijk has been named Defender of the Season for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League.
Frenkie de Jong: Champions League Midfielder of the Season

LiveFrenkie de Jong: Champions League Midfielder of the Season

Frenkie de Jong has been named Midfielder of the Season for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League.
Virgil van Dijk has won the 2018/19 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.
