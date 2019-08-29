UEFA Champions League group stage draw
The group stage draw streamed live on Thursday separates the 32 teams into eight groups of four.
Contenders
Pot 1
Liverpool (ENG, holders)
Chelsea (ENG, UEFA Europa League winners)
Barcelona (ESP)
Manchester City (ENG)
Juventus (ITA)
Bayern (GER)
Paris (FRA)
Zenit (RUS)
Pot 2
Real Madrid (ESP) coefficient 146.000
Atlético Madrid (ESP) 127.000
Borussia Dortmund (GER) 85.000
Napoli (ITA) 80.000
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 80.000
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) 78.000
Ajax (NED) 70.500
Benfica (POR) 68.000
Pot 3
Lyon (FRA) 61.500
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 61.000
Salzburg (AUT) 54.500
Olympiacos (GRE) 44.000
Club Brugge (BEL) 39.500
Valencia (ESP) 37.000
Internazionale Milano (ITA) 31.000
GNK Dinamo (CRO) 29.500
Pot 4
Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS) 28.500
Genk (BEL) 25.000
Galatasaray (TUR) 22.500
RB Leipzig (GER) 22.000
Slavia Praha (CZE) 21.500
Crvena zvezda (SRB) 16.750
Atalanta (ITA) 14.945
LOSC Lille (FRA) 11.699
Draw procedure
- The 26 teams given direct entry to the group stage are joined by the six winners of the play-off ties
- The teams are split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 consists of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations. Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.
- No team can play a club from their own association, with the exact draw procedure to be confirmed before the ceremony.
- The draw also establishes the groups for the UEFA Champions League path of the UEFA Youth League.
Match dates
Matchday one: 17/18 September
Matchday two: 1/2 October
Matchday three: 22/23 October
Matchday four: 5/6 November
Matchday five: 26/27 November
Matchday six: 10/11 December
UEFA awards
The following award winners will also be announced during the draw ceremony:
UEFA Men's Player of the Year
UEFA Women's Player of the Year
Goalkeeper of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season
Defender of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season
Midfielder of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season
Forward of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season
Notes
Clubs' coefficients are determined EITHER by the sum of all points won in the previous five years OR by the association coefficient over the same period – WHICHEVER IS THE HIGHER.
The draws are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.