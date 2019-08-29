Contenders

Pot 1

Liverpool (ENG, holders)

Chelsea (ENG, UEFA Europa League winners)

Barcelona (ESP)

Manchester City (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

Bayern (GER)

Paris (FRA)

Zenit (RUS)

Pot 2

Real Madrid (ESP) coefficient 146.000

Atlético Madrid (ESP) 127.000

Borussia Dortmund (GER) 85.000

Napoli (ITA) 80.000

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 80.000

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) 78.000

Ajax (NED) 70.500

Benfica (POR) 68.000

Pot 3

Lyon (FRA) 61.500

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 61.000

Salzburg (AUT) 54.500

Olympiacos (GRE) 44.000

Club Brugge (BEL) 39.500

Valencia (ESP) 37.000

Internazionale Milano (ITA) 31.000

GNK Dinamo (CRO) 29.500

Pot 4

Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS) 28.500

Genk (BEL) 25.000

Galatasaray (TUR) 22.500

RB Leipzig (GER) 22.000

Slavia Praha (CZE) 21.500

Crvena zvezda (SRB) 16.750

Atalanta (ITA) 14.945

LOSC Lille (FRA) 11.699



Draw procedure

The 26 teams given direct entry to the group stage are joined by the six winners of the play-off ties

The teams are split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 consists of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations. Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a club from their own association, with the exact draw procedure to be confirmed before the ceremony.

The draw also establishes the groups for the UEFA Champions League path of the UEFA Youth League.

Match dates

Matchday one: 17/18 September

Matchday two: 1/2 October

Matchday three: 22/23 October

Matchday four: 5/6 November

Matchday five: 26/27 November

Matchday six: 10/11 December

UEFA awards

Luka Modrić was the 2017/18 UEFA Men's Player of the Year ©UEFA.com

The following award winners will also be announced during the draw ceremony:

UEFA Men's Player of the Year

UEFA Women's Player of the Year

Goalkeeper of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season

Defender of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season

Midfielder of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season

Forward of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season

Notes

Clubs' coefficients are determined EITHER by the sum of all points won in the previous five years OR by the association coefficient over the same period – WHICHEVER IS THE HIGHER.

The draws are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.