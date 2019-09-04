Champions League group stage squads confirmed

The 32 UEFA Champions League group stage teams have submitted their player lists, meaning Fantasy Football managers can start honing their own squads ahead of the big kick-off on Tuesday 17 September.

How does the player registration process work? When was the deadline? What's the difference between List A and List B? What's a 'locally trained player'? Allow us to explain the process.

Click the links below to check out a team's group stage squad.

Group A

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Club Brugge

Galatasaray

Group B

Bayern München

Tottenham Hotspur

Olympiacos

Crvena zvezda

Group C

Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk

Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta

Group D

Juventus

Atlético Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Lokomotiv Moskva

Group E

Liverpool

Napoli

Salzburg

Genk

Group F

Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

Internazionale Milano

Slavia Praha

Group G

Zenit

Benfica

Lyon

RB Leipzig

Group H

Chelsea

Ajax

Valencia

LOSC Lille

