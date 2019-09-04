Champions League group stage squads confirmed

Wednesday 4 September 2019

The moment Fantasy Football managers have been waiting for – the group stage squads are in!

The 32 UEFA Champions League group stage teams have submitted their player lists, meaning Fantasy Football managers can start honing their own squads ahead of the big kick-off on Tuesday 17 September.

How does the player registration process work? When was the deadline? What's the difference between List A and List B? What's a 'locally trained player'? Allow us to explain the process.

Click the links below to check out a team's group stage squad.

Group A
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Club Brugge
Galatasaray

All of Robert Lewandowski's #UCL goals
All of Robert Lewandowski's #UCL goals

Group B
Bayern München
Tottenham Hotspur
Olympiacos
Crvena zvezda

Group C
Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk
Dinamo Zagreb
Atalanta

Ronaldo on 15 years at the top with Messi
Ronaldo on 15 years at the top with Messi

Group D
Juventus
Atlético Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moskva

Group E
Liverpool
Napoli
Salzburg
Genk

Messi looks ahead to Barcelona challenge
Messi looks ahead to Barcelona challenge

Group F
Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund
Internazionale Milano
Slavia Praha

Group G
Zenit
Benfica
Lyon
RB Leipzig

Group H
Chelsea
Ajax
Valencia
LOSC Lille

Top