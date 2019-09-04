Champions League group stage squads confirmed
Wednesday 4 September 2019
The moment Fantasy Football managers have been waiting for – the group stage squads are in!
The 32 UEFA Champions League group stage teams have submitted their player lists, meaning Fantasy Football managers can start honing their own squads ahead of the big kick-off on Tuesday 17 September.
How does the player registration process work? When was the deadline? What's the difference between List A and List B? What's a 'locally trained player'? Allow us to explain the process.
Click the links below to check out a team's group stage squad.
Group A
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Club Brugge
Galatasaray
Group B
Bayern München
Tottenham Hotspur
Olympiacos
Crvena zvezda
Group C
Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk
Dinamo Zagreb
Atalanta
Group D
Juventus
Atlético Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moskva
Group E
Liverpool
Napoli
Salzburg
Genk
Group F
Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund
Internazionale Milano
Slavia Praha
Group G
Zenit
Benfica
Lyon
RB Leipzig
Group H
Chelsea
Ajax
Valencia
LOSC Lille