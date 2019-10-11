Juventus v Lokomotiv Moskva facts

Juventus look to be hitting their stride in Group D, and they will look to continue their unbeaten start as Lokomotiv Moskva come to Turin.

• The Italian side have collected four points from their first two fixtures, drawing at Atlético Madrid before a comfortable home win against Bayer Leverkusen, and are a point better off than their Russian visitors, whose opening away victory was followed by a home defeat.

Previous meetings

• Juventus have won both previous fixtures between the sides without conceding, coming out 4-0 aggregate victors in the 1993/94 UEFA Cup first round. Roberto Baggio scored either side of a Fabrizio Ravanelli goal in the first leg in Turin, before Giancarlo Marocchi got the only goal of the Moscow second leg.

Form guide

Juventus

• Having let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Atlético Madrid on Matchday 1, Juventus made no such mistake last time out, overcoming Leverkusen 3-0 in Turin. That was only their third win in their last seven UEFA Champions League matches (D2 L3).

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Juventus 3-0 Leverkusen

• In 2018/19, under Massimiliano Allegri, Juve finished first in Group H ahead of Manchester United, Valencia and Young Boys, picking up 12 points. After turning round their tie against Atlético in the round of 16 (0-2 a, 3-0 h), they drew 1-1 at Ajax in the first leg of their quarter-final only to bow out following a 2-1 home defeat.

• Juventus won three of their five home games in last season's UEFA Champions League, beating Young Boys (3-0) and Valencia (1-0) in the group stage and Atlético in the last 16, but lost the other two matches, against Manchester United on Matchday 4 and Ajax in the quarter-final second leg (both 1-2). It is the only time Juventus have ever lost more than one home game in a European campaign.

• Before losing to Real Madrid in the 2017/18 quarter-final first leg (0-3), Juve were unbeaten in 27 home matches in UEFA competition (W16 D11), dating back to a 2-0 reverse against Bayern München in April 2013. They have still lost only four of their 39 European matches at the Juventus Stadium (W23 D12), although three of those defeats have come in their last seven matches.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Higuaín on 'big win' for Juventus

• Juve have won all three home games against Russian visitors, scoring nine goals and conceding only one. Their last such encounter brought a 1-0 defeat of Zenit in the 2008/09 UEFA Champions League group stage; the subsequent away game finished goalless, the first time Juventus had failed to win against Russian opponents at the sixth time of asking.

• Champions of Italy for a record eighth season in a row in 2018/19, this is Juve's 20th UEFA Champions League campaign; they have reached the last 16 or better in 16 of the previous 19.

• Winners in 1985 and 1996, Juventus have played in nine European Cup finals – losing a record seven, including all of their last five.

Lokomotiv

• The 2-1 win at Leverkusen on Matchday 1 was Lokomotiv's first away victory in the UEFA Champions League since a 2-1 win at Galatasaray in the 2002/03 first group stage. Their record between those two victories, qualifying included, was D4 L9.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Lokomotiv 0-2 Atlético

• The Moscow club were beaten 2-0 at home by Atlético Madrid in their most recent fixture.

• Second in last season's Russian Premier League, when they won the Russian Cup for the third time in five years, Lokomotiv are in the group stage for the fifth time overall and the second in successive seasons. Their 2018/19 appearance was their first since 2003/04.

• Last season Loko finished bottom of a section involving Porto, Schalke and Galatasaray, losing five games and picking up their only points with a 2-0 home defeat of the Turkish club on matchday five.

• The win against Galatasaray ended Loko's run of six consecutive European defeats – they had won the previous four. That run was the worst losing sequence in Lokomotiv's European history, eclipsing their five successive losses in 2003.

• Loko lost at Galatasaray (0-3), Porto (1-4) and Schalke (0-1) in last season's group stage, making it four away European defeats in a row. However, they have still lost only five of their last 14 European away matches (W5 D4).

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Leverkusen 1-2 Lokomotiv Moskva

• Lokomotiv's last trip to Italy brought a goalless draw at Palermo in the 2005/06 UEFA Cup group stage. Beaten in three of their first four visits (D1), they have drawn the last two.

• Home and away, Lokomotiv's only win against an Italian club was a 3-0 defeat of Internazionale in the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League group stage; their record otherwise is D4 L6.

Links and trivia

• Benedikt Höwedes spent 2017/18 on loan at Juventus from Schalke, scoring once in three Serie A appearances.

• Have also played in Italy:

João Mário (Internazionale 2016–18, 2018/19)

Luka Djordjević (Sampdoria 2014/15)

• Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three goals for Portugal in six games against Russia, most recently in a 1-0 win in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup group stage, Fedor Smolov playing for the hosts.

• Gianluigi Buffon made his Italy debut in a 1-1 draw in Russia in the play-offs for the 1998 FIFA World Cup on 29 October 1997.

• Aaron Ramsey scored and provided an assist in Wales's 3-0 defeat of Smolov's Russia in the UEFA EURO 2016 group stage.

Log in for free to watch the highlights EURO 2016 final highlights: Portugal 1-0 France

• International team-mates:

Cristiano Ronaldo & João Mário, Éder (Portugal)

Wojciech Szczęsny & Maciej Rybus, Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland)

• Ronaldo, Éder and João Mário were all in Portugal's victorious UEFA EURO 2016 squad, Éder scoring the extra-time winner in the final against France after Ronaldo's early injury-enforced departure. Blaise Matuidi was in the France team.

• Have played together

Sami Khedira & Benedikt Höwedes (Germany)

Adrien Rabiot & Grzegorz Krychowiak (Paris Saint-Germain 2016/17)

• Rodrigo Bentancur helped Uruguay to a 3-0 defeat of Russia in the 2018 World Cup group stage. Aleksei Miranchuk and substitute Smolov played for the hosts.

• Gonzalo Higuaín scored a hat-trick in Napoli's 3-1 defeat of Lokomotiv's city rivals Dinamo Moskva in the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League round of 16.