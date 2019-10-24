Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Matchday 3 Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Paulo Gazzaniga (Tottenham) – 7 points

Defender: Konrad Laimer (Leipzig) – 10 points

Defender: Yaroslav Rakits'kyy (Zenit) – 13 points

Defender: Stefan de Vrij (Inter) – 11 points

Midfielder: Ángel Di María (Paris) – 12 points

Midfielder: Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – 13 points

Midfielder: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) – 16 points

Midfielder: Raheem Sterling (Man. City) – 22 points

Midfielder: Erik Lamela (Tottenham) – 15 points

Forward: Dries Mertens (Napoli) – 13 points

Forward: Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 16 points

The following criteria is used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.