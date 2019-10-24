Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 24 October 2019

Find out who made the cut for the all-star XI on Matchday 3

UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week: Matchday 3

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Matchday 3 Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Paulo Gazzaniga (Tottenham) – 7 points

Defender: Konrad Laimer (Leipzig) – 10 points
Defender: Yaroslav Rakits'kyy (Zenit) – 13 points
Defender: Stefan de Vrij (Inter) – 11 points

Midfielder: Ángel Di María (Paris) – 12 points
Midfielder: Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – 13 points
Midfielder: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) – 16 points
Midfielder: Raheem Sterling (Man. City) – 22 points
Midfielder: Erik Lamela (Tottenham) – 15 points

Forward: Dries Mertens (Napoli) – 13 points
Forward: Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 16 points

The following criteria is used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

