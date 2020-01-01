2020 European football calendar

For information only. All dates subject to change. Some events, including match and draw dates, still to be scheduled.

Finals in bold

January

27 January–5 February: FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying elite round

29 January–1 February: UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round

The UEFA Champions League resumes on 18 February ©Getty Images

February

11/12 February: UEFA Youth League play-offs

13 February: UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying play-off & UEFA Women's Futsal 2021 qualifying draws, Nyon

14 February: UEFA Youth League knockout draw

18/19, 25/26 February: UEFA Champions League round of 16, first legs

20 February: UEFA Europa League round of 32, first legs

27 February: UEFA Europa League round of 32, second legs

28 February: UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw, Nyon

March

2 March: UEFA Executive Committee meeting, Amsterdam

3 March: UEFA Congress, Amsterdam

3 March: 2020/21 UEFA Nations League draw, Amsterdam

3/4 March: UEFA Youth League round of 16

5–11 March: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers

10/11, 17/18 March: UEFA Champions League round of 16, second legs

12 March: UEFA Europa League round of 16, first legs

14–29 March: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship elite round

17/18 March: UEFA Youth League quarter-finals

19 March: UEFA Europa League round of 16, second legs

20 March: UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League quarter-final & semi-final draws, Nyon

24/25 March: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals, first legs

25–31 March: UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round

25–31 March: UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round

26 March: UEFA EURO 2020 play-off semi-finals

31 March: UEFA EURO 2020 play-off finals

The UEFA Youth League finals are in April ©Getty Images

April

1/2 April: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals, second legs

3 April: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship finals draw, Halmstad

6–15 April: UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round play-offs

7–14 April: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship elite round

7/8 April: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, first legs

8 April: UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals draw, Estonia

9 & 12 April: FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying play-offs

9 April: UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, first legs

9–14 April: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers

14/15 April: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, second legs

16 April: UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, second legs

17 April: UEFA Youth League semi-finals, Nyon

20 April: UEFA Youth League final, Nyon

22 April: UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals draw, Northern Ireland

22 April: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship draw, Tbilisi

23–26 April: UEFA Futsal Champions League finals, Minsk

25/26 April: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals, first legs

28/29 April: UEFA Champions League semi-finals, first legs

30 April: UEFA Europa League semi-finals, first legs

May

1/2 May: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals, second legs

5/6 May: UEFA Champions League semi-finals, second legs

5–10 May: UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2021 preliminary round

7 May: UEFA Europa League semi-finals, second legs

9–22 May: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship, Sweden

14 May: UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying group stage draw, Nyon

21 May–6 June: UEFA European Under-17 Championship, Estonia

24 May: UEFA Women's Champions League final, Vienna

24–30 May: UEFA Regions' Cup preliminary round

27 May: UEFA Executive Committee meeting, Gdansk

27 May: UEFA Europa League final, Gdansk

30 May: UEFA Champions League final, Istanbul



June

3–9 June: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers

4 June: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers

9 June: UEFA Champions League & UEFA Europa League preliminary round draws, Nyon

12 June–12 July: UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament

16 June: UEFA Champions League first qualifying round draw, and UEFA Europa League second qualifying round draw (champions path), Nyon

17 June: UEFA Champions League second qualifying round draw, and UEFA Europa League first & second qualifying round draws (main path), Nyon

19 June: UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying round draw, Nyon

23 June: UEFA Champions League preliminary round, semi-finals

25 June: UEFA Europa League preliminary round, first legs

26 June: UEFA Champions League preliminary round, final round

July

2 July: UEFA Europa League preliminary round, second legs

4 July: UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary & main round draw, Nyon

7/8 July: UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, first legs

9 July: UEFA Europa League first qualifying round, first legs

19 July–1 August: UEFA European Under-19 Championship, Northern Ireland

14/15 July: UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, second legs

16 July: UEFA Europa League first qualifying round, second legs

20 July: UEFA Champions League & UEFA Europa League third qualifying round draws, Nyon

20/21 July: UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, first legs

21–27 July: UEFA Regions' Cup preliminary round

21 July–2 August: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship, Georgia

22 July: UEFA Europa League second qualifying round, first legs

22 July–8 August: Olympic men's & women's football tournaments, Japan

27/28 July: UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, second legs

29 July: UEFA Europa League second qualifying round, second legs

Porto welcomes the UEFA Super Cup on 12 August ©Getty Images

August

3 August: UEFA Champions League & UEFA Europa League play-off round draws, Nyon

4/5 August: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, first legs

12–18 August: UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying round

6 August: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, first legs

11 August: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, second legs

12 August: UEFA Super Cup, Porto

13 August: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, second legs

18/19 August: UEFA Champions League play-off round, first legs

20 August: UEFA Europa League play-off round, first legs

24 August: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32 draw, Nyon

25/26 August: UEFA Champions League play-off round, second legs

26 August–3 September: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers

27 August–1 September: UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round

27 August: UEFA Champions League & UEFA Youth League group stage draws and UEFA awards, Monaco

27 August: UEFA Europa League play-off round, second legs

28 August: UEFA Europa League group stage draw, Monaco

September

1 September: UEFA Youth League domestic champions path draw

1–6 September: UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2021 main round

2–8 September: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers

2 September–17 November: 2020-22 UEFA European Under-19 Championship round 1

3–8 September: UEFA Nations League, Matchdays 1 & 2

3 September–8 November: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship qualifying round

12 September–4 October: FIFA Futsal World Cup, Lithuania

15/16 September: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 1

15/16 September: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 1

16–22 September: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers

22 September–15 October: UEFA Regions' Cup intermediate round (some mini-tournaments to be scheduled)

17 September: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 1

24 September: UEFA Executive Committee meeting

24 September–17 November: UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round

25 September: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 play-off draw, Nyon

29/30 September: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 2

29/30 September: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 2 & domestic champions path first round, first leg

The UEFA Women's Champions League knockouts start - and UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifying ends - in October ©AFP

October

1 October: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 2

7/8 October: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32 first legs

7–13 October: 2020/21 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round

8–13 October: UEFA Futsal Champions League main round

8–13 October: UEFA Nations League, Matchdays 3 & 4

8–13 October: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers

14/15 October: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32 second legs

16 October: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship play-off draw (tbc)

18 October: UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round draw, Nyon

19 October: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 draw, Nyon

19–27 October: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 play-offs

20–27 October: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship qualifying round

20/21 October: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 3

20/21 October: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 3 & domestic champions path first round, second leg

22 October: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 3

23 October: UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO 2021 qualifying draw

November

2–21 November: FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, India

3/4 November: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 4

3/4 November: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 4 & domestic champions path second round, first leg

4–12 November : UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers

5 November: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 4

6 November: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 finals draw, England

9–17 November: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship play-offs

10–17 November: 2020/21 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round

11/12 November: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 first legs

12–17 November: UEFA Nations League, Matchdays 5 & 6

18/19 November: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second legs

19–24 November: UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round

24/25 November: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 5

24/25 November: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 5 & domestic champions path second round, second leg

26 November: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 5

27 November: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws, Nyon

29 November: 2022 FIFA World Cup, European Qualifiers draw

The UEFA Champions League last-16 draw is on 14 December ©UEFA via Getty Images

December

3 December: UEFA Executive Committee meeting, Nyon

8 December: UEFA European Women's Under-17 & U19 Championships elite round & 2021/22 qualifying round draws, Nyon

8/9 December: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 6

8/9 December: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 6

9 December: UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round & 2021/22 qualifying round and UEFA European Under-19 Championship 2020-22 Round 2 & 2021-23 Round 1 draws, Nyon (tbc)

10 December: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 6

14 December: UEFA Champions League round of 16, UEFA Europa League round of 32 & UEFA Youth League play-off draws, Nyon

tbc December: FIFA Club World Cup, Qatar