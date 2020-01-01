2020 European football calendar
Wednesday 1 January 2020
UEFA EURO 2020 is the centrepiece but there is plenty more to look forward to in the coming year.
For information only. All dates subject to change. Some events, including match and draw dates, still to be scheduled.
Finals in bold
January
27 January–5 February: FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying elite round
29 January–1 February: UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round
February
11/12 February: UEFA Youth League play-offs
13 February: UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying play-off & UEFA Women's Futsal 2021 qualifying draws, Nyon
14 February: UEFA Youth League knockout draw
18/19, 25/26 February: UEFA Champions League round of 16, first legs
20 February: UEFA Europa League round of 32, first legs
27 February: UEFA Europa League round of 32, second legs
28 February: UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw, Nyon
March
2 March: UEFA Executive Committee meeting, Amsterdam
3 March: UEFA Congress, Amsterdam
3 March: 2020/21 UEFA Nations League draw, Amsterdam
3/4 March: UEFA Youth League round of 16
5–11 March: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers
10/11, 17/18 March: UEFA Champions League round of 16, second legs
12 March: UEFA Europa League round of 16, first legs
14–29 March: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship elite round
17/18 March: UEFA Youth League quarter-finals
19 March: UEFA Europa League round of 16, second legs
20 March: UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League quarter-final & semi-final draws, Nyon
24/25 March: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals, first legs
25–31 March: UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round
25–31 March: UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round
26 March: UEFA EURO 2020 play-off semi-finals
31 March: UEFA EURO 2020 play-off finals
April
1/2 April: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals, second legs
3 April: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship finals draw, Halmstad
6–15 April: UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round play-offs
7–14 April: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship elite round
7/8 April: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, first legs
8 April: UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals draw, Estonia
9 & 12 April: FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying play-offs
9 April: UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, first legs
9–14 April: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers
14/15 April: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, second legs
16 April: UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, second legs
17 April: UEFA Youth League semi-finals, Nyon
20 April: UEFA Youth League final, Nyon
22 April: UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals draw, Northern Ireland
22 April: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship draw, Tbilisi
23–26 April: UEFA Futsal Champions League finals, Minsk
25/26 April: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals, first legs
28/29 April: UEFA Champions League semi-finals, first legs
30 April: UEFA Europa League semi-finals, first legs
May
1/2 May: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals, second legs
5/6 May: UEFA Champions League semi-finals, second legs
5–10 May: UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2021 preliminary round
7 May: UEFA Europa League semi-finals, second legs
9–22 May: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship, Sweden
14 May: UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying group stage draw, Nyon
21 May–6 June: UEFA European Under-17 Championship, Estonia
24 May: UEFA Women's Champions League final, Vienna
24–30 May: UEFA Regions' Cup preliminary round
27 May: UEFA Executive Committee meeting, Gdansk
27 May: UEFA Europa League final, Gdansk
30 May: UEFA Champions League final, Istanbul
June
3–9 June: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers
4 June: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers
9 June: UEFA Champions League & UEFA Europa League preliminary round draws, Nyon
12 June–12 July: UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament
16 June: UEFA Champions League first qualifying round draw, and UEFA Europa League second qualifying round draw (champions path), Nyon
17 June: UEFA Champions League second qualifying round draw, and UEFA Europa League first & second qualifying round draws (main path), Nyon
19 June: UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying round draw, Nyon
23 June: UEFA Champions League preliminary round, semi-finals
25 June: UEFA Europa League preliminary round, first legs
26 June: UEFA Champions League preliminary round, final round
July
2 July: UEFA Europa League preliminary round, second legs
4 July: UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary & main round draw, Nyon
7/8 July: UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, first legs
9 July: UEFA Europa League first qualifying round, first legs
19 July–1 August: UEFA European Under-19 Championship, Northern Ireland
14/15 July: UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, second legs
16 July: UEFA Europa League first qualifying round, second legs
20 July: UEFA Champions League & UEFA Europa League third qualifying round draws, Nyon
20/21 July: UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, first legs
21–27 July: UEFA Regions' Cup preliminary round
21 July–2 August: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship, Georgia
22 July: UEFA Europa League second qualifying round, first legs
22 July–8 August: Olympic men's & women's football tournaments, Japan
27/28 July: UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, second legs
29 July: UEFA Europa League second qualifying round, second legs
August
3 August: UEFA Champions League & UEFA Europa League play-off round draws, Nyon
4/5 August: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, first legs
12–18 August: UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying round
6 August: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, first legs
11 August: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, second legs
12 August: UEFA Super Cup, Porto
13 August: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, second legs
18/19 August: UEFA Champions League play-off round, first legs
20 August: UEFA Europa League play-off round, first legs
24 August: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32 draw, Nyon
25/26 August: UEFA Champions League play-off round, second legs
26 August–3 September: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers
27 August–1 September: UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round
27 August: UEFA Champions League & UEFA Youth League group stage draws and UEFA awards, Monaco
27 August: UEFA Europa League play-off round, second legs
28 August: UEFA Europa League group stage draw, Monaco
September
1 September: UEFA Youth League domestic champions path draw
1–6 September: UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2021 main round
2–8 September: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers
2 September–17 November: 2020-22 UEFA European Under-19 Championship round 1
3–8 September: UEFA Nations League, Matchdays 1 & 2
3 September–8 November: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship qualifying round
12 September–4 October: FIFA Futsal World Cup, Lithuania
15/16 September: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 1
15/16 September: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 1
16–22 September: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers
22 September–15 October: UEFA Regions' Cup intermediate round (some mini-tournaments to be scheduled)
17 September: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 1
24 September: UEFA Executive Committee meeting
24 September–17 November: UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round
25 September: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 play-off draw, Nyon
29/30 September: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 2
29/30 September: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 2 & domestic champions path first round, first leg
October
1 October: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 2
7/8 October: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32 first legs
7–13 October: 2020/21 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round
8–13 October: UEFA Futsal Champions League main round
8–13 October: UEFA Nations League, Matchdays 3 & 4
8–13 October: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers
14/15 October: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32 second legs
16 October: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship play-off draw (tbc)
18 October: UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round draw, Nyon
19 October: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 draw, Nyon
19–27 October: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 play-offs
20–27 October: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship qualifying round
20/21 October: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 3
20/21 October: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 3 & domestic champions path first round, second leg
22 October: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 3
23 October: UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO 2021 qualifying draw
November
2–21 November: FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, India
3/4 November: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 4
3/4 November: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 4 & domestic champions path second round, first leg
4–12 November : UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers
5 November: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 4
6 November: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 finals draw, England
9–17 November: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship play-offs
10–17 November: 2020/21 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round
11/12 November: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 first legs
12–17 November: UEFA Nations League, Matchdays 5 & 6
18/19 November: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second legs
19–24 November: UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round
24/25 November: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 5
24/25 November: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 5 & domestic champions path second round, second leg
26 November: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 5
27 November: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws, Nyon
29 November: 2022 FIFA World Cup, European Qualifiers draw
December
3 December: UEFA Executive Committee meeting, Nyon
8 December: UEFA European Women's Under-17 & U19 Championships elite round & 2021/22 qualifying round draws, Nyon
8/9 December: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 6
8/9 December: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 6
9 December: UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round & 2021/22 qualifying round and UEFA European Under-19 Championship 2020-22 Round 2 & 2021-23 Round 1 draws, Nyon (tbc)
10 December: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 6
14 December: UEFA Champions League round of 16, UEFA Europa League round of 32 & UEFA Youth League play-off draws, Nyon
tbc December: FIFA Club World Cup, Qatar