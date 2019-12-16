Champions League round of 16 draw: Madrid v City, Dortmund v Paris, Atlético v Liverpool

UEFA Champions League round of 16 fixtures

18 February & 11 March

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Atlético (ESP) v Liverpool (ENG)

19 February & 10 March

Atalanta (ITA) v Valencia (ESP)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Leipzig (GER)

25 February & 18 March

Chelsea (ENG) v Bayern München (GER)

Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)

26 February & 17 March

Real Madrid (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG)

Lyon (FRA) v Juventus (ITA)

When are the games?

The first legs are scheduled for 18/19 and 25/26 February, with the second legs on 10/11 and 17/18 March. Kick-offs will all be 21:00 CET.

How the draw worked

Two seeding pots were formed: one consisting of the eight group winners and the other of the eight runners-up.

No team could be drawn against a club from their group or any side from their own association.

Seeded group winners were drawn away in the round of 16 first legs and at home in the return matches.

Anything else I should know?

Squad changes

Each club can register a maximum of three new players for the remaining matches by midnight CET on 3 February 2020. Players are allowed to have played for another club in the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League this season but there are restrictions on the number of 'List A' players. For more information, check out Article 45 of the regulations.

If the tie is level after 180 minutes ...

The tie is decided on away goals, first and foremost. If the teams still can't be separated, it goes to extra time. If both teams score the same number of goals during the 30 additional minutes, away goals count double. If there are no further goals in extra time, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out (alternate takers).

How does the rest of the season look?

Quarter-finals

Draw: 20 March

First legs: 7/8 April

Second legs: 14/15 April

Semi-finals

Draw: 20 March

First legs: 28/29 April

Second legs: 5/6 May

Final

Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, Istanbul: 30 May