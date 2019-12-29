Cristiano Ronaldo: top UEFA competition scorer of 2019 and the decade

Cristiano Ronaldo has finished the top scorer in UEFA competition for the fourth time in seven years, just pipping Harry Kane and Vivianne Miedema.

Ronaldo led the way in all UEFA fixtures for club and country in 2013, 2014 and 2017, but his crown was taken last year by Daishawn Redan of Chelsea and Netherlands youth. However, in 2019 seven UEFA Champions League goals for Juventus plus 14 in total for Portugal in European Qualifiers and the UEFA Nations League Finals ensured Ronaldo ended two goals clear of Harry Kane.

Kane's 19 meant he took second just ahead of an Arsenal player – Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema. Her ten UEFA Women's Champions League and eight UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifying goals have come in just nine games, all since August. In total, FIFA Women's World Cup finalist Miedema scored 53 goals in the calendar year for club and country, the best for a top-level female, one behind Robert Lewandowski's tally of 54.

Lewandowski ended fifth in the table, just behind Raheem Sterling and level with Renan Mantelli, whose 16 UEFA Futsal Champions League goals for Omonia Nicosia was the highest tally in a single UEFA competition this year.

Top scorers in UEFA competitions in 2019

21: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal) – 7 UCL, 11 EQ, 3 UNL

19: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur/England) – 7 UCL, 12 EQ

18: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal/Netherlands) – 10 UWCL, 8 WEURO

17: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City/England) – 9 UCL, 8 EQ

16: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München/Poland) – 10 UCL, 6 EQ

16: Renan Mantelli (Omonia Nicosia) – 16 UFCL

15: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) – 8 WU19, 7 WU17

14: Olivier Giroud (Chelsea/France) – 7 UEL, 1 SCUP, 6 EQ

14: Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) – 14 UEL

13: Dani Olmo (GNK Dinamo/Spain) – 5 UCL, 1 UEL, 1 EQ, 6 U21

12: Serge Gnabry (Bayern München/Germany) – 4 UCL, 8 EQ

12: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg/Denmark) – 7 UWCL, 5 WEURO

12: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) – 12 UWCL

12: Claudiu Keșerü (Ludogorets/Romania) – 6 UEL, 6 EQ

Top scorers in UEFA competitions in 2010s

145: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Juventus/Portugal) – 107 UCL, 2 SCUP, 6 EURO, 3 UNL, 27 EQ

101: Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund/Bayern München/Poland) – 63 UCL, 1 UEL, 2 EURO, 35 EQ

99: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 96 UCL, 3 SCUP

80: Ada Hegerberg (Stabæk/Turbine Potsdam/Lyon/Norway) – 53 UWCL, 11 WEURO, 2 WOLT, 9 WU19, 5 WU17

65: Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon/France) – 46 UWCL, 19 WEURO



Yearly leaders

2019 21: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal) – 7 UCL, 11 EQ, 3 UNL

2018 19: Daishawn Redan (Chelsea/Netherlands) – 8 UYL, 5 U19, 6 U17

2017 27: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Portugal) – 19 UCL, 8 EQ

2016 18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon/Norway) – 9 UWCL, 7 WEURO, 2 WOLT

2015 20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München/Poland) – 11 UCL, 9 EQ

2014 17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Portugal) – 13 UCL, 2 SCUP, 2 EQ

2013 15: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Portugal) – 15 UCL

2012 20: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) – 20 WU17

2011 17: Alexandra Lunca (Olimpia Cluj/Romania) – 2 UWCL, 9 WU19 6 WU17

2010= 16: Chimel Vita (Kremlin Bicêtre United) – 16 UFCL

2010= 16: Clayton Baptistella (Luparense/Montesilvano/Italy) – 12 UFCL, 4 FEURO

Teams listed are only those for which the player scored in UEFA competition that year.

Key

EQ: European Qualifiers

FEURO: UEFA Futsal EURO (including qualifying)

SCUP: UEFA Super Cup

UCL: UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

UEL: UEFA Europa League (including qualifying)

UFCL: UEFA Futsal Cup/UEFA Futsal Champions League

UNL: UEFA Nations League

UWCL: UEFA Women's Champions League

UYL: UEFA Youth League

U19: UEFA European Under-19 Championship (including qualifying)

U17: UEFA European Under-17 Championship (including qualifying)

WEURO: UEFA Women's EURO (including qualifying)

WOLT: UEFA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament

WU19: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship (including qualifying)

WU17: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship (including qualifying)

Qualifying for FIFA Women's World Cup and FIFA Futsal World Cup or FIFA World Cups prior to the introduction of separately branded European Qualifiers do not count statistically as UEFA competition.