Club World Cup: Liverpool aim to become seventh European winners

Liverpool this week have the chance to become the seventh European winners of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Reds, who claimed their sixth European Cup in June, are entering the Club World Cup for the second time. Their only previous involvement in the competition came following their 2005 UEFA Champions League triumph, a 1-0 defeat by São Paulo in the Yokohama final preventing them from adding a new piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet.

Jürgen Klopp's side have another bite at the cherry in Qatar, beginning with a semi-final against Monterrey of Mexico on Wednesday (18:30 CET kick-off). Either Brazilian outfit Flamengo or Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia would await in the final on Saturday (18:30 CET).

European sides have won each of the last six editions of the Club World Cup, with Real Madrid capping each of their four recent UEFA Champions League titles by lifting this trophy too.

FIFA Club World Cup roll of honour

Real Madrid 4 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Barcelona 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Corinthians 2 (2000, 2012)

AC Milan 1 (2007)

Bayern München 1 (2013)

Internacional 1 (2006)

Internazionale Milano 1 (2010)

Manchester United 1 (2008)

São Paulo 1 (2005)

World club titles in full*

AC Milan celebrate their 2007 Club World Cup win ©Getty Images

Real Madrid 7 (1960, 1998, 2002; 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

AC Milan 4 (1969, 1989, 1990; 2007)

Barcelona 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Bayern München 3 (1976, 2001; 2013)

Boca Juniors 3 (1977, 2000, 2003)

Internazionale Milano (1964, 1965; 2010)

Nacional 3 (1971, 1980, 1988)

Peñarol 3 (1961, 1966, 1982)

São Paulo 3 (1992, 1993; 2005)

*European/South American Cup plus FIFA Club World Cup

Club World Cup winners by nation

7: Spain

4: Brazil

2: Italy

1: England, Germany

European sides' Club World Cup scorers

7: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

6: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Luis Suárez enjoys a goal in the 2015 edition ©Getty Images

5: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Real Madrid), Luis Suárez (Barcelona)

3: Nicolas Anelka (Real Madrid), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)

2: Adriano (Barcelona), Peter Crouch (Liverpool), Quinton Fortune (Manchester United), Raúl González (Real Madrid), Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan), Pedro Rodríguez (Barcelona), own goals

1: Jonathan Biabiany (Internazionale), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Nicky Butt (Manchester United), Dante (Bayern München), Deco (Barcelona), Samuel Eto'o (Internazionale), Cesc Fàbregas (Barcelona), Darren Fletcher (Manchester United), Geremi (Real Madrid), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Mario Götze (Bayern München), Eidur Gudjohnsen (Barcelona), Xavi Hernández (Barcelona), Fernando Hierro (Real Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid), Kaká (AC Milan), Seydou Keita (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid), Mario Mandžukić (Bayern München), Rafael Márquez (Barcelona), Juan Mata (Chelsea), Maxwell (Barcelona), Diego Milito (Internazionale), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Fernando Morientes (Real Madrid), Alessandro Nesta (AC Milan), Goran Pandev (Internazionale), Franck Ribéry (Bayern München), Ronaldinho (Barcelona), Sávio (Real Madrid), Clarence Seedorf (AC Milan), Dejan Stanković (Internazionale), Thiago Alcántara (Bayern München), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Nemanja Vidić (Manchester United), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United), Javier Zanetti (Internazionale)