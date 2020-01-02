Transfers: All the latest signings, ins and outs

In accordance with Article 45 of the UEFA Champions League regulations, a club may register a maximum of three new eligible players for the remaining matches in the current competition. The deadline is midnight CET on 3 February 2020.

Following a rule change introduced last winter, players can no longer be cup tied.

Latest transfers

Julian Weigl (Dortmund to Benfica)

Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg to Dortmund)

Mario Mandžukić (Juventus to al-Duhail)

Takumi Minamino (Salzburg to Liverpool)



Atalanta (ITA)

In: none

Out: none

Atlético Madrid (ESP)

In: none

Out: none

Barcelona (ESP)

In: none

Out: Carles Aleñá (Betis)

Bayern München (GER)

In: none

Out: none

Chelsea (ENG)

In: none

Out: none

Dortmund (GER)

In: Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg)

Out: Julian Weigl (Benfica)

Juventus (ITA)

In: none

Out: Mario Mandžukić (al-Duhail)

Leipzig (GER)

In: none

Out: none

Liverpool (ENG)

In: Takumi Minamino (Salzburg)

Out: none

Lyon (FRA)

In: none

Out: none

Manchester City (ENG)

In: none

Out: none

Napoli (ITA)

In: none

Out: none

Paris (FRA)

In: none

Out: none

Real Madrid (ESP)

In: none

Out: none

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

In: none

Out: none

Valencia (ESP)

In: none

Out: none

*This list is not exhaustive; not all deals involving youth and reserve team players are included.