Transfers: All the latest signings, ins and outs
Thursday 2 January 2020
Track the UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams' January signings.
In accordance with Article 45 of the UEFA Champions League regulations, a club may register a maximum of three new eligible players for the remaining matches in the current competition. The deadline is midnight CET on 3 February 2020.
Following a rule change introduced last winter, players can no longer be cup tied.
Latest transfers
Julian Weigl (Dortmund to Benfica)
Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg to Dortmund)
Mario Mandžukić (Juventus to al-Duhail)
Takumi Minamino (Salzburg to Liverpool)
In: none
Out: none
In: none
Out: none
In: none
Out: Carles Aleñá (Betis)
In: none
Out: none
In: none
Out: none
In: Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg)
Out: Julian Weigl (Benfica)
In: none
Out: Mario Mandžukić (al-Duhail)
In: none
Out: none
In: Takumi Minamino (Salzburg)
Out: none
In: none
Out: none
In: none
Out: none
In: none
Out: none
In: none
Out: none
In: none
Out: none
In: none
Out: none
In: none
Out: none
*This list is not exhaustive; not all deals involving youth and reserve team players are included.