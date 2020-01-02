Transfers: All the latest signings, ins and outs

Thursday 2 January 2020

Track the UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams' January signings.

Takumi Minamino is unveiled at Liverpool
Takumi Minamino is unveiled at Liverpool ©Getty Images

In accordance with Article 45 of the UEFA Champions League regulations, a club may register a maximum of three new eligible players for the remaining matches in the current competition. The deadline is midnight CET on 3 February 2020.

Following a rule change introduced last winter, players can no longer be cup tied.

Latest transfers

Julian Weigl (Dortmund to Benfica)
Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg to Dortmund)
Mario Mandžukić (Juventus to al-Duhail)
Takumi Minamino (Salzburg to Liverpool)

Atalanta (ITA)

In: none
Out: none

Atlético Madrid (ESP)

In: none
Out: none

Barcelona (ESP)

In: none
Out: Carles Aleñá (Betis)

Bayern München (GER)

In: none
Out: none

Chelsea (ENG)

In: none
Out: none

Dortmund (GER)

In: Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg)
Out: Julian Weigl (Benfica)

Juventus (ITA)

In: none
Out: Mario Mandžukić (al-Duhail)

Leipzig (GER)

In: none
Out: none

Liverpool (ENG)

In: Takumi Minamino (Salzburg)
Out: none

Lyon (FRA)

In: none
Out: none

Manchester City (ENG)

In: none
Out: none

Napoli (ITA)

In: none
Out: none

Paris (FRA)

In: none
Out: none

Real Madrid (ESP)

In: none
Out: none

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

In: none
Out: none

Valencia (ESP)

In: none
Out: none

*This list is not exhaustive; not all deals involving youth and reserve team players are included.

