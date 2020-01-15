UEFA.com fans' Team of the Year 2019 revealed

The UEFA.com fans' Team of the Year 2019 has been revealed, after more than 2 million votes were cast over the course of six weeks.

TEAM OF THE YEAR 2019

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

All-time selections: debut

2019

UEFA club competition: 11 appearances (5 clean sheets)

Club World Cup: 2 (1)

Domestic: 30 (13)

Brazil: 10 (7)

Total: 53 (26)

A UEFA Champions League winner in his first campaign at Anfield, the Brazilian was named Goalkeeper of the Season for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign and kept 21 clean sheets as the Reds finished Premier League runners-up.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

All-time selections: debut

2019

UEFA club competition: 12 appearances (5 clean sheets)

Club World Cup: 2 (1)

Domestic: 34 (14)

England: 4 (3)

Total: 52 (23)

The youngest player to start successive Champions League finals, he was named in the official 2018/19 Squad of the Season and, domestically, set a Premier League record for most assists by a defender in a campaign (12).

Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus)

Both Netherlands centre-backs have made the XI ©Getty Images

All-time selections: debut

2019

UEFA club competition: 10 appearances (3 clean sheets)

Domestic: 33 (10)

Netherlands: 10 (4)

Total: 53 (17)

A star in defence as Ajax won a domestic double and reached the Champions League semi-finals, scoring a last-eight winner against Juventus – who he want on to join last summer – to cement his place in the 2018/19 Squad of the Season.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

All-time selections: 2

2019

UEFA club competition: 13 appearances (4 clean sheets)

Club World Cup: 1 (1)

Domestic: 38 (15)

Netherlands: 9 (3)

Total: 61 (23)

The UEFA Men's Player of the Year and Champions League Defender of the Season was man of the match in the final, then finished runner-up for both the Best FIFA Men's Player award and Ballon d'Or.

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Both Liverpool full-backs have been voted in ©Getty Images

All-time selections: debut

2019

UEFA club competition: 13 appearances (4 clean sheets)

Club World Cup: 2 (1)

Domestic: 38 (15)

Scotland: 6 (2)

Total: 59 (22)

Robertson made the 2018/19 Squad of the Season, provided 13 assists in all competitions last term and scored his first Champions League goal in October.

Frenkie de Jong (Ajax/Barcelona)

All-time selections: debut

2019

UEFA club competition: 12 appearances (no goals)

Domestic: 37 (1)

Netherlands: 10 (1)

Total: 59 (2)

Named Champions League Midfielder of the Season, he won the Dutch double and was named the Eredivisie Player of the Season before a high-profile move from Ajax to Barcelona.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

De Bruyne had a fine year for club and country ©AFP/Getty Images

All-time selections: 2

2019

UEFA club competition: 7 appearances (no goals)

Domestic: 40 (11)

Belgium: 6 (4)

Total: 53 (15)

Another selected in the 2018/19 Champions League Squad of the Season, the midfielder won a domestic treble with Manchester City and inspired Belgium to become the first team to qualify for UEFA EURO 2020.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

All-time selections: 11

2019

UEFA club competition: 11 appearances (8 goals)

Domestic: 37 (37)

Argentina: 10 (5)

Total: 58 (50)

The 2018/19 Champions League Forward of the Season, 12-goal top scorer and first player to score in 15 successive seasons in the competition, Messi racked up a half-century of goals for the ninth time in the last ten years.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

All-time selections: 14

2019

UEFA club competition: 10 appearances (7 goals)

Domestic: 30 (18)

Portugal: 10 (14)

Total: 50 (39)

Another stellar 12 months for the evergreen Ronaldo, who added maiden Serie A and UEFA Nations League titles to his already bulging trophy cabinet. Aged 34 but still talismanic for both club and country.

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

All-time selections: debut

2019

UEFA club competition: 7 appearances (10 goals)

Domestic: 41 (38)

Poland: 10 (6)

Total: 58 (54)

The second-highest scorer in the 2018/19 Champions League topped the charts in the Bundesliga (22) and German Cup (7) – both won by Bayern – before becoming the first man to score in the opening 11 games of a Bundesliga campaign. Top scored in this season's Champions League group stage with ten goals.

Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

Mané with the Champions League trophy ©Getty Images

All-time selections: debut

2019

UEFA club competition: 14 appearances (7 goals)

Club World Cup: 2 (0)

Domestic: 36 (24)

Senegal: 11 (4)

Total: 63 (35)