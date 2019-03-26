Season highlights
Road to the final
Final
28 May
Semi-finals2nd leg
04 May
03 May1st leg
27 Apr
26 Apr
Group stage standings
Group A Live now
|P
|Pts
|TOT Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|11
|INT FC Internazionale Milano
|6
|10
|TWE FC Twente
|6
|6
|BRM SV Werder Bremen
|6
|5
Group B Live now
|P
|Pts
|SCH FC Schalke 04
|6
|13
|OL Olympique Lyonnais
|6
|10
|SLB SL Benfica
|6
|6
|HTA Hapoel Tel-Aviv FC
|6
|5
Group C Live now
|P
|Pts
|MU Manchester United FC
|6
|14
|VAL Valencia CF
|6
|11
|RAN Rangers FC
|6
|6
|BUR Bursaspor
|6
|1
Group D Live now
|P
|Pts
|BAR FC Barcelona
|6
|14
|CPH F.C. Copenhagen
|6
|10
|RUB FC Rubin
|6
|6
|PAN Panathinaikos FC
|6
|2
Group E Live now
|P
|Pts
|BAY FC Bayern München
|6
|15
|ASR AS Roma
|6
|10
|BSL FC Basel 1893
|6
|6
|CFR CFR 1907 Cluj
|6
|4
Group F Live now
|P
|Pts
|CHE Chelsea FC
|6
|15
|OM Olympique de Marseille
|6
|12
|SPM FC Spartak Moskva
|6
|9
|ZIL MŠK Žilina
|6
|0
Group G Live now
|P
|Pts
|RM Real Madrid CF
|6
|16
|ACM AC Milan
|6
|8
|AJX AFC Ajax
|6
|7
|AJA AJ Auxerre
|6
|3
Group H Live now
|P
|Pts
|SHK FC Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|15
|ARS Arsenal FC
|6
|12
|SCB SC Braga
|6
|9
|PTZ FK Partizan
|6
|0
The season in numbers
Key season statistics
-
Goals593
-
Matches Played213
Top goalscorers
-
Messi
Barcelona12
-
Cléo
Partizan10
-
Eto'o
Internazionale8
Most appearances
-
Messi
Barcelona13
-
Dani Alves
Barcelona12
-
Neuer
Schalke12