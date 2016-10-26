Season highlights
Road to the final
Final
25 May
Semi-finals2nd leg
01 May
30 Apr1st leg
24 Apr
23 Apr
Group stage standings
Group A Live now
|P
|Pts
|PAR Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|15
|POR FC Porto
|6
|13
|DK FC Dynamo Kyiv
|6
|5
|DZ GNK Dinamo Zagreb
|6
|1
Group B Live now
|P
|Pts
|SCH FC Schalke 04
|6
|12
|ARS Arsenal FC
|6
|10
|OLY Olympiacos FC
|6
|9
|MON Montpellier Hérault SC
|6
|2
Group C Live now
|P
|Pts
|MAL Málaga CF
|6
|12
|ACM AC Milan
|6
|8
|ZEN FC Zenit
|6
|7
|AND RSC Anderlecht
|6
|5
Group D Live now
|P
|Pts
|BVB Borussia Dortmund
|6
|14
|RM Real Madrid CF
|6
|11
|AJX AFC Ajax
|6
|4
|MC Manchester City FC
|6
|3
Group E Live now
|P
|Pts
|JUV Juventus
|6
|12
|SHK FC Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|10
|CHE Chelsea FC
|6
|10
|NRS FC Nordsjælland
|6
|1
Group F Live now
|P
|Pts
|BAY FC Bayern München
|6
|13
|VAL Valencia CF
|6
|13
|BTE FC BATE Borisov
|6
|6
|LIL LOSC Lille
|6
|3
Group G Live now
|P
|Pts
|BAR FC Barcelona
|6
|13
|CEL Celtic FC
|6
|10
|SLB SL Benfica
|6
|8
|SPM FC Spartak Moskva
|6
|3
Group H Live now
|P
|Pts
|MU Manchester United FC
|6
|12
|GAL Galatasaray AŞ
|6
|10
|CFR CFR 1907 Cluj
|6
|10
|SCB SC Braga
|6
|3
The season in numbers
Key season statistics
Goals594
Matches Played213
Top goalscorers
Ronaldo
Real Madrid12
Lewandowski
Dortmund10
Müller
Bayern8
Most appearances
Weidenfeller
Dortmund13
Neuer
Bayern13
Lewandowski
Dortmund13