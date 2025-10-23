Conference League records and stats as Edin Džeko becomes oldest scorer: Clubs, players, matches, goals, wins

Conference League records set in 2025/26

AEK Larnaca's David Gerasimou became the youngest player to feature in the UEFA Conference League on Matchday 1; he was 15 years 334 days when he came on as a late substitute in the 4-0 win against AZ Alkmaar. Elsewhere on the opening night, Celje's Franko Kovačević scored the competition's 11th hat-trick.

Another record tumbled on Matchday 2, Edin Džeko becoming the oldest scorer aged 39 years 220 days with Fiorentina's second goal in a 3-0 win at SK Rapid.

Conference League records: Clubs

The UEFA Conference League launched in 2021/22, making UEFA's club competitions more inclusive than ever before and giving fresh talent and rising teams the opportunity to compete at the highest level.

Chelsea smashed the record for the new tournament's biggest win on Matchday 3 of the 2024/25 league phase, beating Armenia's Noah 8-0 at Stamford Bridge – they had matched the previous mark by half-time.

The 8-0 win also equalled the record for highest-scoring Conference League game, set when PSV Eindhoven and Copenhagen played out a thrilling 4-4 draw in 2022 and matched when Nordsjælland beat Ludogorets 7-1 in 2023, then again when Cercle Brugge defeated St. Gallen 6-2 on Matchday 1 in 2024/25.

Biggest Conference League wins

Chelsea 8-0 Noah, 07/11/2024 (LP)

Fiorentina 7-0 LASK, 12/12/2024 (LP)

Nordsjælland 7-1 Ludogorets, 05/10/2023 (GS)

Fiorentina 6-0 Čukarički, 26/10/2023 (GS)

Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 HJK Helsinki, 26/10/2023 (GS)

AEK Athens 6-0 Aberdeen, 23/10/2025 (LP)

Highest-scoring Conference League draws

PSV Eindhoven 4-4 Copenhagen, 10/03/2022 (R16)

Rennes 3-3 Vitesse, 25/11/2021 (GS)

Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Praha, 07/04/2022 (QF)

Slovácko 3-3 Partizan, 08/09/2022 (GS)

Slovan Bratislava 3-3 Basel, 13/10/2022 (GS)

Celje 3-3 Jagiellonia, 28/11/2024 (LP)

Most goals in a Conference League game

9 Lugano 5-4 Celje (aet), 13/03/2025 (R16)

8 PSV Eindhoven 4-4 Copenhagen, 10/03/2022 (R16)

8 Nordsjælland 7-1 Ludogorets, 05/10/2023 (GS)

8 Cercle Brugge 6-2 St. Gallen, 03/10/2024 (LP)

8 Chelsea 8-0 Noah, 07/11/2024 (LP)

7 Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma, 21/10/2021 (GS)

7 LASK 4-3 Slavia Praha, 17/03/2022 (R16)

7 Partizan 2-5 Feyenoord, 10/03/2022 (R16)

7 Villarreal 4-3 Lech, 08/09/2022 (GS)

7 Sivasspor 3-4 Ballkani, 06/10/2022 (GS)

7 Zrinjski 4-3 AZ Alkmaar, 21/09/2023 (GS)

7 Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe, 30/11/2023 (GS)

7 Maccabi Haifa 3-4 Fiorentina, 07/03/2024 (R16)

7 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-6 Olympiacos, 14/03/2024 (R16)

7 Fiorentina 7-0 LASK, 12/12/2024 (LP)

7 TSC 4-3 Noah, 19/12/2024 (LP)

7 Molde 4-3 Mladá Boleslav, 19/12/2024 (LP)



Conference League records: Players

Harry Kane scored the first Conference League hat-trick against Slovenian side Mura, but Tottenham's early exit in 2021/22 meant it was a straight shoot-out between another English striker, Tammy Abraham, and Feyenoord's Cyriel Dessers for the inaugural top scorer award.

Dessers took the honour and was the leading scorer in the competition before Arthur Cabral surpassed him at the quarter-final stage the following season. Brazilian Cabral shared the 2022/23 top scorer prize with Basel's Zeki Amdouni.

Ferdy Druijf scored the quickest goal in the Conference League to date, finding the net 32 seconds into Rapid Wien's 2-1 victory over Vitesse in the 2021/22 knockout round play-offs. Sivasspor midfielder Fredrik Ulvestad came within a second of matching that mark with the opener in a 4-3 home loss to Ballkani on 6 October 2022.

Most Conference League goals

12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)

12 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)

12 Eran Zahavi (Maccabi Tel-Aviv)

11 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)

10 Gift Orban (Gent)

9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)

9 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)

9 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)

Watch all Dessers' Conference League goals

Most goals in a Conference League game

3 Harry Kane (Tottenham 5-1 Mura, 30/09/2021, GS)

3 Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes 3-3 Vitesse, 25/11/2021, GS)

3 Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt, 14/04/2022, QF)

3 Morales (Villarreal 5-0 Austria Wien, 06/10/2022, GS)

3 Gift Orban (İstanbul Başakşehir 1-4 Gent, 15/03/2023, R16)

3 Gift Orban (Breidablik 2-3 Gent, 09/11/2023, GS)

3 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe, 30/11/2023, GS)

3 Ayoub El Kaabi (Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos, 02/05/2024, SF)

3 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge 6-2 St. Gallen, 03/10/2024, LP)

3 Marc Guiu (Chelsea 5-1 Shamrock Rovers, 19/12/2024, LP)

3 Franko Kovačević (Celje 3-1 AEK Athens, 02/10/2025, LP)

Conference League season top scorers

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10 goals

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel) & Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7 goals

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11 goals

2024/25 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia) – 8 goals

Oldest Conference League player

42y 358d Marek Matějovský (Mladá Boleslav 1-0 Jagiellonia, 12/12/2024, LP)

Oldest Conference League scorer

39y 220d Edin Džeko (SK Rapid 0-3 Fiorentina, 23/10/2025, LP)

Youngest Conference League player

15y 334d David Gerasimou (AEK Larnaca 4-0 AZ Alkmaar, 02/10/2025, LP)

Youngest Conference League scorer

16y 197d Michael Noonan (Molde 0-1 Shamrock Rovers, 13/02/2025, KOPO)

Fastest Conference League goals

32 seconds Ferdy Druijf (Rapid Wien 2-1 Vitesse, 17/02/2022, KOPO)

34 seconds Fredrik Ulvestad (Sivasspor 3-4 Ballkani, 06/10/2022, GS)

57 seconds Andy Diouf (Basel 2-2 Žalgiris, 27/10/2022, GS)

62 seconds Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Legia 0-3 Molde, 22/02/2024, KOPO)

83 seconds Joe Bryan (Partizan 1-1 Nice, 15/09/2022, GS)

Fastest Conference League hat-trick

3 minutes 25 seconds Gift Orban (İstanbul Başakşehir 1-4 Gent, 15/03/2023, R16)

Orban's record-breaking hat-trick

Group stage/league phase records

Biggest Conference League group stage/league phase wins

Chelsea 8-0 Noah, 07/11/2024

Fiorentina 7-0 LASK, 12/12/2024

Nordsjælland 7-1 Ludogorets, 05/10/2023

Fiorentina 6-0 Čukarički, 26/10/2023

Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 HJK Helsinki, 26/10/2023

AEK Athens 6-0 Aberdeen, 23/10/2025 (LP)

Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma, 21/10/2021

Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe, 30/11/2023

HJK 0-5 Maccabi Tel-Aviv, 21/10/2021

Villarreal 5-0 Austria Wien, 06/10/2022

Silkeborg 5-0 FCSB, 06/10/2022

FCSB 0-5 Silkeborg, 13/11/2022

Gent 5-0 Breidablik, 26/10/2023

Beşiktaş 0-5 Club Brugge, 30/11/2023

Highest-scoring Conference League group stage/league phase draws

Rennes 3-3 Vitesse, 25/11/2021

Slovácko 3-3 Partizan, 08/09/2022

Slovan Bratislava 3-3 Basel, 13/10/2022

Highlights: Slovan Bratislava 3-3 Basel

Most goals in a Conference League group stage/league phase game

8 Nordsjælland 7-1 Ludogorets, 05/10/2023

8 Cercle Brugge 6-2 St. Gallen, 03/10/2024

8 Chelsea 8-0 Noah, 07/11/2024

7 Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma, 21/10/2021

7 Villarreal 4-3 Lech, 08/09/2022

7 Sivasspor 3-4 Ballkani, 06/10/2022

7 Zrinjski 4-3 AZ Alkmaar, 21/09/2023

7 Bodø/Glimt 5-2 Lugano, 30/11/2023

7 Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe, 30/11/2023

7 Fiorentina 7-0 LASK, 12/12/2024

7 TSC 4-3 Noah, 19/12/2024 (LP)

7 Molde 4-3 Mladá Boleslav, 19/12/2024 (LP)

100% Conference League group stage/league phase records

Chelsea (2024/25)

Viktoria Plzeň (2023/24)

West Ham (2022/23)

Biggest Conference League group stage winning margin

10 points West Ham (2022/23)

Fewest points to finish in top two in Conference League group stage

7 Randers (2021/22)

Most points without going through in Conference League group stage/league phase

10 Nordsjælland (2023/24)

9 Genk (2023/24)

8 Slovan Bratislava (2021/22)

8 Köln (2022/23)

8 Slavia Praha (2022/23)



Most goals in a Conference League group/league phase

26 Chelsea (2024/25)

Fewest goals conceded in a Conference League group/league phase

1 LASK (2021/22)

1 Viktoria Plzeň (2023/24)

Best goal difference in a Conference League group/league phase

+21 Chelsea (2024/25)

+12 Club Brugge (2023/24)

+11 LASK (2021/22)

+11 İstanbul Başakşehir (2022/23)

+11 Fiorentina (2024/25)

Most goals in a Conference League group stage/league phase game

3 Harry Kane (Tottenham 5-1 Mura, 30/09/2021)

3 Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes 3-3 Vitesse, 25/11/2021)

3 Morales (Villarreal 5-0 Austria Wien, 06/10/2022)

3 Gift Orban (Breidablik 2-3 Genk, 09/11/2023)

3 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe, 30/11/2023)

3 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge 6-2 St. Gallen, 03/10/2024)

3 Marc Guiu (Chelsea 5-1 Shamrock Rovers, 19/12/2024, LP)

3 Franko Kovačević (Celje 3-1 AEK Athens, 02/10/2025, LP)

Watch Kane's 19-minute hat-trick

Most goals in a Conference League group stage/league phase (player)

6 Tammy Abraham (Roma, 2021/22)

6 Marc Guiu (Chelsea, 2024/25)

Knockout stage records

Biggest Conference League knockout wins

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-6 Olympiacos, 14/03/2024 (R16)

Copenhagen 0-4 PSV Eindhoven, 17/03/2022 (R16)

Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt, 14/04/2022 (QF)

Braga 0-4 Fiorentina, 16/02/2023 (KOPO)

West Ham 4-0 AEK Larnaca, 16/03/2023 (R16)

Aston Villa 4-0 Ajax, 14/03/2024 (R16)

PAOK 5-1 Dinamo Zagreb, 14/03/2024 (R16)

Vitória SC 0-4 Real Betis, 13/03/2025 (R16)

Highest-scoring Conference League knockout draws

PSV Eindhoven 4-4 Copenhagen, 10/03/2022 (R16)

Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Praha, 07/04/2022 (QF)

Most goals in a Conference League knockout game

9 Lugano 5-4 Celje (aet), 13/03/2025 (R16)

8 PSV Eindhoven 4-4 Copenhagen, 10/03/2022 (R16)

7 Partizan 2-5 Feyenoord, 10/03/2022 (R16)

7 LASK 4-3 Slavia Praha, 17/03/2022 (R16)

7 Maccabi Haifa 3-4 Fiorentina, 07/03/2024 (R16)

7 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-6 Olympiacos, 14/03/2024 (R16)

Highlights: PSV 4-4 Copenhagen

Biggest aggregate Conference League wins

West Ham 6-0 AEK Larnaca, 2022/23 (R16)

Leicester 7-2 Randers, 2021/22 (KOPO)

Marseille 6-1 Qarabağ, 2021/22 (KOPO)

Feyenoord 8-3 Partizan, 2021/22 (R16)

Fiorentina 7-2 Braga, 2022/23 (KOPO)

Lech Poznań 5-0 Djurgården, 2022/23 (R16)

Most goals in a Conference League knockout tie

12 PSV Eindhoven 8-4 Copenhagen, 2021/22 (R16)

12 Slavia Praha 7-5 LASK, 2021/22 (R16)

12 Olympiacos 7-5 Maccabi Tel Aviv, 2023/24 (R16)

Conference League ties decided in extra time

Bodø/Glimt 4-3 AZ Alkmaar, 2021/22 (R16)

Basel 4-3 Nice, 2022/23 (QF)

Fiorentina 4-3 Basel, 2022/23 (SF)

Ajax 4-3 Bodø/Glimt, 2023/24 (KOPO)

Olympiacos 7-5 Maccabi Tel Aviv, 2023/24 (R16)

Olympiacos 1-0 Fiorentina, 2023/24 (F)

Copenhagen 4-3 Heidenheim, 2024/25 (KOPO)

SK Rapid 3-2 Borac, 2024/25 (R16)

Legia Warszawa 4-3 Molde, 2024/25 (R16)

SK Rapid 2-4 Djurgården, 2024/25 (QF)

Fiorentina 3-4 Real Betis, 2024/25 (SF)

Conference League ties decided by a penalty shoot-out

PAOK 5-3 Midtjylland, 2-2agg, 2021/22 (KOPO)

Anderlecht 3-0 Ludogorets, 2-2agg, 2022/23 (KOPO)

Gent 5-3 Qarabağ, 1-1agg, 2022/23 (KOPO)

Basel 4-1 Slovan Bratislava, 4-4agg, 2022/23 (R16)

AZ Alkmaar 4-1 Anderlecht, 2-2agg, 2022/23 (QF)

Viktoria Plzeň 3-1 Servette, 0-0 agg, 2023/24 (R16)

Aston Villa 4-3 Lille, 3-3 agg, 2023/24 (QF)

Fiorentina 2-0 Viktoria Plzeň, 2-0agg, 2023/24 (QF)

Olympiacos 3-2 Fenerbahçe. 3-3 agg, 2023/24 (QF)

Molde 5-4 Shamrock Rovers, 1-1agg, 2024/25 (KOPO)

Celje 3-1 Lugano, 5-5 agg, 2024/25 (R16)

Highlights: PAOK 2-1 Midtjylland (5-3 pens)

Most goals in a Conference League knockout game

3 Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt, 14/04/2022, QF)

3 Gift Orban (İstanbul Başakşehir 1-4 Gent, 15/03/2023, R16)

3 Ayoub El Kaabi (Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos, 02/05/2024, SF)

Most goals in a Conference League tie (player)

5 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos 6-2 Aston Villa, 2023/24, SF)

Most goals in a Conference League knockout campaign (player)

11 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos, 2023/24)

Biggest attendance for Conference League knockout game

63,940 Roma 1-0 Leicester, 05/05/2022, SF

*Records and statistics cover Matchday 1 to final

Key

GS – group stage

LP – league phase

KOPO – knockout phase play-offs

R16 – round of 16

QF – quarter-finals

SF – semi-finals

F – final

