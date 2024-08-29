Conference League: League phase draw pots confirmed

The 36 UEFA Conference League hopefuls have been split into six pots for the league phase draw, which will take place at 14:30 CET on Friday 30 August.

2024/25 Conference League: League phase draw pots

Pot 1

Chelsea (ENG)

Copenhagen (DEN)

Gent (BEL)

Fiorentina (ITA)

LASK (AUT)

Real Betis (ESP)

Pot 2

Başakşehir (TUR)

Molde (NOR)

﻿Legia Warszawa (POL)

Heidenheim (GER)

Djurgården (SWE)

APOEL (CYP)

Pot 3

SK Rapid (AUT)

Omonoia (CYP)

Helsinki (FIN)

Vitória SC (POR)

Astana (KAZ)

Olimpija (SVN)﻿

Pot 4

Cercle Brugge (BEL)

Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

The New Saints (WAL)

Lugano (SUI)

Hearts (SCO)

Mladá Boleslav (CZE)

Pot 5

Petrocub (MDA)

St. Gallen (SUI)

Panathinaikos (GRE)

TSC (SRB)

Borac (BIH)

﻿Jagiellonia (POL)﻿﻿

Pot 6

Celje (SVN)

Larne (NIR)

Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)

Pafos (CYP)

Víkingur (ISL)

Noah (ARM)

How will the league phase draw be carried out?

All 36 teams will be manually drawn using physical balls. For every team manually drawn, a designated automated software will randomly draw six opponents across the six pots, who will be revealed on screen in the draw hall and on television. The software will also decide which matches will be at home and which ones away.

Draw procedure explained

The draw will start with Pot 1, assigning six opponents to all six teams, one after the other, and will continue with the other pots in descending order until all teams have been assigned their six opponents. The software will guarantee total randomness within the framework of the draw conditions stipulated by the regulations (e.g. country protection and no more than two opponents from the same country), while guaranteeing that the draw can be completed for all teams without resulting at any point in a deadlock situation.

Even though the teams will know all their opponents by the end of the draw, the fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be elaborated afterwards and announced on Saturday 31 August, to ensure no calendar clashes with teams in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League playing in the same cities.

When are this season's Conference League matches?

League phase

Matchday 1: 3 October 2024

Matchday 2: 24 October 2024

Matchday 3: 7 November 2024

Matchday 4: 28 November 2024

Matchday 5: 12 December 2024

Matchday 6: 19 December 2024

Knockout stage

Knockout round play-offs: 13 & 20 February 2025

Round of 16: 6 & 13 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 10 & 17 April 2025

Semi-finals: 1 & 8 May 2025

Final: 28 May 2025

