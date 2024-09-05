UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Conference League squads: League phase selections confirmed

Thursday, September 5, 2024

The 36 UEFA Conference League contenders have confirmed their selections.

David de Gea will feature as Fiorentina look to make it to a third UEFA Conference League final in a row
David de Gea will feature as Fiorentina look to make it to a third UEFA Conference League final in a row DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The 2024/25 UEFA Conference League contenders have submitted their squads for the inaugural league phase, which begins on Wednesday 2 October.

All league phase fixtures

Click the links below to check out who has been selected by each club.

APOEL

Astana

Başakşehir

Borac

Celje

Cercle Brugge

Chelsea

Copenhagen

Dinamo-Minsk

Djurgården

Fiorentina

Gent

Hearts

Heidenheim

HJK Helsinki

Jagiellonia

Larne

LASK

Legia Warszawa

Lugano

Mladá Boleslav

Molde

Noah

Olimpija

Omonoia

Pafos

Panathinaikos

Petrocub

Real Betis

Shamrock Rovers

SK Rapid

St. Gallen

The New Saints

TSC

Víkingur Reykjavík

Vitória SC

Check out the official UEFA Conference League regulations for more details on player registration.

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Selected for you

League phase matches
Live 31/08/2024

League phase matches

See all the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League fixtures and results.
League phase draw made
Live 30/08/2024

League phase draw made

The 36 teams have learned who their opponents will be in the inaugural UEFA Conference League league phase.
Meet the teams
Live 30/08/2024

Meet the teams

All you need to know about the 36 teams competing in the 2024/25 league phase.
Conference League season in-depth
Live 29/08/2024

Conference League season in-depth

All you need to know about the fourth season of Europe's newest men's club competition.