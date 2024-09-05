Conference League squads: League phase selections confirmed

The 2024/25 UEFA Conference League contenders have submitted their squads for the inaugural league phase, which begins on Wednesday 2 October.

All league phase fixtures

Click the links below to check out who has been selected by each club.

APOEL

Astana

Başakşehir

Borac

Celje

Cercle Brugge

Chelsea

Copenhagen

Dinamo-Minsk

Djurgården

Fiorentina

Gent

Hearts

Heidenheim

HJK Helsinki

Jagiellonia

Larne

LASK

Legia Warszawa

Lugano

Mladá Boleslav

Molde

Noah

Olimpija

Omonoia

Pafos

Panathinaikos

Petrocub

Real Betis

Shamrock Rovers

SK Rapid

St. Gallen

The New Saints

TSC

Víkingur Reykjavík

Vitória SC

Check out the official UEFA Conference League regulations for more details on player registration.