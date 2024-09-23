Conference League league phase standings: How teams level on points are separated

In the new league phase of the UEFA Conference League, 36 clubs are participating in a single league competition in which all 36 competing clubs are ranked together.

The clubs ranked one to eight at the end of the six-game league phase qualify for the round of 16. The clubs ranked nine to 24 qualify for the knockout phase play-offs. The clubs ranked 25 to 36 are eliminated.

Ahead of Matchday 1, the teams are ranked by the alphabetical order of their abbreviated names.

Between Matchday 1 and Matchday 5, teams that are level on points will be separated using the following criteria as per article 18 of the competition regulations:

If teams are still equal in all aspects with the application of these criteria, they will be given equal ranking in the table, ordered alphabetically based on their abbreviated name.

How are teams separated if they finish level on points?

If two or more teams are equal on points on completion of the league phase matches then, as per article 18 of the competition regulations, the following criteria are applied, in this order, to determine their rankings:

a. Superior goal difference in the league phase

b. Higher number of goals scored in the league phase

c. Higher number of away goals scored in the league phase

d. Higher number of wins in the league phase

e. Higher number of away wins in the league phase

f. Higher number of points obtained collectively by league phase opponents

g. Superior collective goal difference of league phase opponents

h. Higher number of goals scored collectively by league phase opponents

i. Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all league phase matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

j. Higher club coefficient