Champions League, Europa League, Conference League yellow and red cards: How many bookings lead to a suspension? Are they wiped after the league phase? Can a player be suspended for the final?

At the start of the league phase, any yellow cards and yellow card suspensions received in the qualifying rounds are wiped out. Only red card suspensions are applicable.

How many games is a player suspended for following a red card?

Article 63.01 of the competition regulations

As a rule, a player or team official sent off by the referee is automatically suspended for the next match in a UEFA club competition (i.e. UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League or UEFA Super Cup). In the event of a serious offence, the UEFA disciplinary bodies are entitled to augment this punishment, including by extending it to other competitions.

How many yellow cards lead to a suspension?

Article 63.02

As from the first match in the league phase, players and team officials are suspended for the next competition match after four yellow cards, that did not result in a red card, as well as after any subsequent even-numbered yellow cards (sixth, eighth, etc.). This is a new rule change as of the start of the 2026/27 season, with players in previous seasons suspended after three yellow cards.

Are yellow cards wiped after the league phase or during the knockout phase?

Article 63.03

Single yellow cards and any pending suspensions are always carried forward to the next round of the relevant competition (i.e. UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League or UEFA Conference League) in which the player and/or official is eligible to participate or, in the case of pending suspensions, would be eligible to participate, except in the cases described in Paragraph 63.04 below.

Article 63.04

All yellow cards expire on completion of the quarter-finals. They are not carried forward to the semi-finals.

Can you be suspended for the final?

Yes, after receiving a red card.

Yellow cards expire on completion of the quarter-finals (see Article 63.04) (although any suspension resulting from cumulated yellow cards remains applicable), and even if a player is cautioned in both legs of a victorious semi-final tie they will not be suspended for the final.

However, if a player receives one yellow card in each leg of a semi-final and then another during a penalty shoot-out (without receiving a red card), they could then be suspended for the final.

Do yellow cards expire at the end of the season?

Article 63.05

All yellow cards and pending yellow-card suspensions from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League or UEFA Conference League expire at the end of the season.